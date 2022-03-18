Tour Through Time: Carlisle musicians dubbed 'The Governor's Band' a century ago

They wore spiffy new uniforms to go with the honorary title.

Dubbed the “Governor’s Band” by chief executive William C. Sproul, the men of the local ensemble sported a new look furnished by the Kronenberg store in downtown Carlisle.

The concert by the 104th Cavalry Regiment Band drew 3,000 spectators to the Capitol in Harrisburg on March 12, 1922. The musicians had gathered before the performance for a photo opportunity outside the halls of Pennsylvania government.

Each man wore blue flannel with a gold musical emblem sewn into the collar, The Sentinel reported. The coat and trousers were trimmed in black braid and topped by an Army regulation cap with the word “Carlisle” in gold bullion embroidery.

With their stage on the first landing of the rotunda’s main stairway, they played to the crowd that had gathered on the lower floor and within the seven galleries around the gathering place.

The Harrisburg show was their second performance that weekend. On March 10, they played a concert at the Carlisle Opera House in support of a fundraising campaign by the local Kiwanis Club to purchase an automobile for the Visiting Nurse program. Elizabeth Cox, a soprano from Harrisburg, was the featured soloist for both weekend concerts.

On March 8, the Kiwanis hosted a dinner at the YMCA in Carlisle during which general chairman Fred S. Reese announced that 140 tickets had been sold for the March 10 concert, the Harrisburg Telegraph reported. “Practically every [club] member had a speaking part in the program. An opportunity was offered to each member and guest to tell his ‘best and latest story’. Attorney John D. Faller won the prize offered for the oldest story because the judges forgot the point of his joke.”

On March 19, the regiment band held a second concert at the Opera House in front of a crowd, the Telegraph reported. “Mrs. Thamine Cox, Harrisburg soprano, sang several sacred solos.”

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

