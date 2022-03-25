Tour Through Time: Carlisle mobilized to help West Shore communities following 1936 flood

The boy stood on his tiptoes to drop a penny on the counter of the Carlisle Deposit Bank and Trust Company.

Though only seven, he was adult enough to make a donation to the relief fund set up to help disaster victims on the West Shore.

It was Friday, March 20, 1936, and flood coverage inundated The Sentinel newspaper. Heavy rains had swept through the region causing the Susquehanna River to overflow its banks in New York and central Pennsylvania.

The boy’s generosity shared a column of local briefs with the story of Ruth McGowan, a dance instructor from North Pitt Street, who was marooned in Sunbury, Northumberland County, after the flood disrupted train service back to Carlisle.

In Cumberland County, parts of Wormleysburg were underwater while, in West Fairview, the Himes family home on Front Street had only the roof and chimney visible. To observers, the building seemed to bob up and down in the muddy current.

Elsewhere, a surge, 15 feet deep, swept through the southern end of New Cumberland trapping a mother and her infant daughter on a balcony until they could be rescued. Nearby, a gas station had burned down to the edge of the floodwater after a short circuit touched off a blaze out of the reach of volunteers from the Citizens and Elkwood fire companies.

Miles away, Carlisle residents mobilized an effort that sent manpower, food, blankets and clothing eastward to the flooded area. In an ironic twist of fate, the shortage of safe drinking water prompted Carlisle Barracks to dispatch two trailer tanks of 300 gallons each to help families whose private wells and cisterns became contaminated by the run-off.

On Thursday night, March 19, Army trucks transported 200 cots and 100 blankets from the local post to New Cumberland. Meanwhile, members of the Friendship and Cumberland fire companies had returned early Friday morning after nearly 21 hours of rescue work in Lemoyne using rowboats and motorboats.

Carlisle Police Chief Charles Strock was busy coordinating shipments of donated food and clothing. A large truckload was sent out Thursday night followed by two more trucks on Friday. To help with water rescue, local police supervised the gathering of 26 rowboats, one motor boat and two launches.

“One of the most impressive things of this entire flood situation is the generous manner in which our requests for assistance have been met,” Strock said. “Everyone appeared happy at the chance to be of service or to give money, time or clothing.”

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

