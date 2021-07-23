Tour Through Time: Carlisle Indian School history includes two Sheldon Jacksons

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because a plan fell through to recruit 50 Ute children, Jackson wanted permission to transport to Pennsylvania six Pima children, five Moqui children and another Apache student from the agency.

Two months later, on Christmas Eve, Jackson wrote that he was having trouble recruiting students not only for Carlisle, but also for the Hampton Normal and Agriculture School in Virginia.

A deeper dive into this Sheldon Jackson turned up a lengthy biography posted on Alaskan genealogy website, www.alaskaweb.org. A New York state native, Jackson the Missionary had established himself on the Western frontier.

“In the course of his career, Jackson would travel almost a million miles in Minnesota, the Rocky Mountain states, and Alaska,” the biography reads. “He went on foot and horseback, by railroad and stagecoach, by sailboat and canoe, and even by ox cart and reindeer sled. He survived severe snowstorms, shipwrecks and Indian uprisings. Three times newspapers reported his death prematurely and once they printed his obituary.”

In 1877, Jackson became the first Presbyterian missionary to work in Alaska. Not only did Jackson lobby to have that territory admitted as a state to the union, but he also organized the first school system for Alaska and helped to establish its territorial government and mail routes.