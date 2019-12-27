Three wise men gave Merkel Landis the gift of innovation one snowy Saturday in December 1909.
The shoe factory workers wanted the Carlisle Trust Co. treasurer to open an account in their joint names so that they could deposit cash they collect weekly from co-workers.
“As a banker, I was interested in their proposition from the outset,” Landis said in a 1935 edition of the Magazine of Sigma Chi. “Their idea was to start with one to five cents a week and increase the deposit by the same amount every week for the next fifty weeks and then distribute the funds just before Christmas.”
Within days, Landis set in motion what became the first Christmas savings club in the financial world. In display ads published in The Sentinel, the bank told readers how the club would start the first week of January 1910 and would allow members to build a balance by making weekly deposits of any amount until the week before Christmas.
As an incentive, the bank offered a 3% interest rate on the total amount deposited before the holiday distribution. “Our Christmas savings idea could not be protected by patent or copyright,” Landis said. As a result, what started in Carlisle became an accepted practice among banks.
Born on Jan. 5, 1875, Landis graduated from Carlisle High School before earning degrees from Dickinson College in 1896 and the Dickinson School of Law in 1899. He entered banking in 1901 with the merchant’s bank which later became the Carlisle Trust Co. He served as the bank president from late 1921 to his retirement in 1937.
Landis died in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 1960. That same day, The Sentinel ran an obituary listing his achievements. Landis helped to start the local chamber of commerce and the community chest, serving as the president of both organizations. He was the last surviving member of a group of business and professional men who became the governing board of the Carlisle Hospital in 1916.
