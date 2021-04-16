Tour Through Time: Carlisle church dedicated memorial chimes back in April 1930

April 27, 1930 was not an ordinary Sunday in the life of downtown Carlisle.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the sidewalk around the First Reformed Church to hear the tolling of the Phoebe E. Todd memorial chimes.

Just the night before, the 11 bells in the specially built tower rang for the first time as a single musical instrument honoring the wife of donor Robert R. Todd.

What made Sunday so special was the dedication service that saw the return of Rev. E.L. Coblentz and Rev. Robert J. Pilgram – two former pastors of what is today the First United Church of Christ at 30 N. Pitt St.

“So great was the number that wished to witness the service that scores were unable to find seats and were turned away at the doors,” The Sentinel reported. “Many stood and others sat in the corridors of the church bordering the auditorium.”

Aside from pedestrians, there were motorists outside siting in cars waiting to catch an earful of the celebration. A pastor in Lancaster, Pilgram offered a prayer of dedication while Coblentz, a pastor in Reading, delivered a sermon titled “The Chant of the Chimes.”

