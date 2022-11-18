Tour Through Time: Carlisle area teachers and students remember the Farmer's Academy

It was touching how the students rallied behind the boy who had trouble keeping pace with the classwork.

“Today, he would be classified as a special education child,” teacher Grace Schuyler recalled. “But to us, he was just one of ours.”

It was July 1989 and The Sentinel had interviewed the retired educator for a story about a reunion of students and teachers who attended the Farmer’s Academy on Old York Road.

The building was one of 11 one-room schoolhouses across Dickinson Township that, during the first half of the 20th century, formed the core of public education for students in grades 1-8.

Built in 1840, the Farmer’s Academy operated until 1954 when it students were transferred to North Dickinson Elementary School. In 1989, the building was the home of Duane Lebo, borough police chief of Mount Holly Springs.

“There was a closeness in the one-room schools which was lost when we went to consolidated schools,” said Martha Ashburn, a teacher at the Farmer’s Academy during the mid-1940s.

“You became very close with the children,” she added. “Families were more interested in their education and got closer with the teacher at that time.”

Schuyler agreed, saying the supportive atmosphere made the one-room schoolhouse the best environment for learning. To her, love and cooperation could do more good than any special program. The feeling was mutual among the former students.

“She really broadened us,” Zilpha Bender said of Schuyler. “She would have us put on one-act plays which we would practice during recess. She not only taught us, but she helped us open up. She taught us that half of life is common sense.”

While in operation, the Farmer’s Academy advanced its students to Lamberton High School in Carlisle if they didn’t stay to work on the family farm.

