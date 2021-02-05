Tour Through Time: Capitol building in Harrisburg was destroyed by fire in February 1897

“Rapidly the flames destroyed the roof and ate their way down into the Senate chamber. ... Soon the men who were trying to recover property were driven out. The flames shot along the Senate roof, wound themselves about the dome and on the roof of the house chamber. Although there was a heavy rain and snow falling, the woodwork burned like kindling. Soon there was a fire in every portion of the building and there was no hope for the historic structure.”

The fire caused an estimated $1.5 million in damages to a building in which the state only had about $100,000 of insurance coverage. Though numerous people were injured by falling timbers, there were no reports of fatalities. The fire was still smoldering into the early morning hours of Feb. 3.

Finished in late 1821, the building was first occupied by the General Assembly in early January 1822. A red brick building with white trim, it stood two-and-a-half stories tall and measured 180 feet long and 80 feet wide at the base. It was surmounted by a large dome. Eventually, it was replaced by the present-day Capitol Complex.

