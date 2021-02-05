Tour Through Time: Capitol building in Harrisburg was destroyed by fire in February 1897

There was a frenzy to salvage whatever could be saved from the burning Capitol in Harrisburg the afternoon of Feb. 2, 1897.
“Fire alarms were sent in, and soon the dignified Senate was a house of howling men,” The Sentinel reported the next day. “Desks were being jerked loose and carried out.”
The first hint of danger was the scent of something burning as the senators were relaxing at their seats waiting for the session to reconvene in the north wing of the building.
Not long after, John Grady of Philadelphia rushed into the chamber to warn fellow lawmakers just as dense clouds of smoke were rolling down the rear elevator shaft.
Meanwhile, in the south wing, state House members were so occupied by their agenda they only realized the building was on fire after smoke drifted past the windows.
Like the senators, House members went to work prying desks loose in an attempt to save the records. In that, the legislators were successful. The building was not as fortunate.
The origin of the fire was traced to the floor joists beneath the open hearth in the lieutenant governor’s chamber. Local firefighters were slow to respond. Their hoses lacked the pressure or reach to be effective. The article published in The Sentinel painted a vivid word picture:
“Rapidly the flames destroyed the roof and ate their way down into the Senate chamber. ... Soon the men who were trying to recover property were driven out. The flames shot along the Senate roof, wound themselves about the dome and on the roof of the house chamber. Although there was a heavy rain and snow falling, the woodwork burned like kindling. Soon there was a fire in every portion of the building and there was no hope for the historic structure.”
The fire caused an estimated $1.5 million in damages to a building in which the state only had about $100,000 of insurance coverage. Though numerous people were injured by falling timbers, there were no reports of fatalities. The fire was still smoldering into the early morning hours of Feb. 3.
Finished in late 1821, the building was first occupied by the General Assembly in early January 1822. A red brick building with white trim, it stood two-and-a-half stories tall and measured 180 feet long and 80 feet wide at the base. It was surmounted by a large dome. Eventually, it was replaced by the present-day Capitol Complex.
Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.