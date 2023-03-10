It was an exhibit 10 months in the making for Boy Scout Troop 82 of New Cumberland.

The boys fashioned Native American garb and headdresses using about 282,000 beads and 2,200 turkey feathers, according to the Harrisburg Telegraph.

On Feb. 6, 1933, the newspaper reported how this troop took an active role in nightly programs held during the four-day 10th annual exposition of the Harrisburg Area Boy Scouts of America.

Specifically, the boys demonstrated Native American games, songs, dances and sign language to spectators gathered inside the Farm Show building in Harrisburg.

1933 was the first year the Indian Lore merit badge was included in the exposition – nearly two years after the BSA developed criteria for the award in January 1931, The Telegraph reported. “No scout in the Harrisburg area has been awarded this badge, but it is expected that several will receive it within the next few months.”

Of all the displays, the Troop 82 exhibit was voted the most popular by attendees. This earned the boys a $10 prize – or about $235 in today’s money, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistic’s calculator. The Indian Lore merit badge continues to be a part of scouting.

In total, 127 scouts from 42 troops earned 298 merit badges over the course of the 1933 exposition. Ten boys earned the Eagle rank during the court of honor ceremony.

Another highlight of that exposition was the first public appearance of Boy Scout Troop 50 of Harrisburg, which was one of only three mounted troops in the country at that time, The Telegraph reported.

Sponsored by the headquarters officers of the 104th Cavalry, Troop 50 was organized in spring 1932 and included 22 scouts who staged formation maneuvers, general horsemanship and saddle grip skills before an audience gathered in the tanbark arena of the Farm Show building.

