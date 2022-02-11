 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tour Through Time

Tour Through Time: Blizzard buried Carlisle area railroads in 1899

1899 blizzard

In this photo from February 1899, a team of horses pulls a sleigh through the deep snow of blizzard conditions somewhere in Cumberland County.

 photo courtesy of Cumberland County Historical Society

For postal worker H.C. Rice, it was not the rain or heat or gloom of night that put the motto to the test.

He was stayed from his appointed rounds by fierce winds and deep snow drifts.

The Sentinel reported how Rice left Carlisle for Grissinger on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 1899. He barely made a mile before blizzard conditions forced him to turn back.

Everywhere, Old Man Winter played havoc with people’s lives. The drifts were so deep in places that the trains could not get through, causing widespread delays.

In response, 120 young men from the Carlisle Indian Industrial School volunteered to dig out stranded locomotives and passenger cars. Two crewmen from the Cumberland Valley Railroad were stuck in downtown Carlisle and took refuge in the Mansion House Hotel on the southwest corner of West High and Pitt streets.

Meanwhile, Rev. Jesse Bowman Young was “snow-stayed” in Gettysburg a day after he delivered a lecture in Bosler Hall on the Dickinson College campus.

Elsewhere, the Carlisle Cotillion Club had to postpone its fourth dance after the Germania orchestra of Reading, Berks County, could travel no further than Lebanon.

There were some success stories driven by sheer grit and determination. George Foulk, a teamster at the Indian School, managed to shovel a path from the school grounds to the Carlisle Pike and even “for a considerable distance” on Hanover Street, The Sentinel reported.

At 3:10 that afternoon, a supply train left Carlisle with coffee, ham, bread, pudding and scrapple to feed the volunteer workers shoveling out the railroad tracks.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.

