Tour Through Time: Blizzard a century ago buried Carlisle and collapsed roofs

Dang that pesky groundhog!

A century ago, Carlisle residents were convinced that Punxsutawney Phil did indeed see his shadow in the half-hour of sunlight that shined two days before a blizzard.

On Feb. 4, 1920, The Sentinel reported the storm had already dumped at least 6 inches of fresh snow on the town and nearby countryside. By the next day, the snowfall total had increased to 20 inches causing major travel delays for passengers using the local train or trolley service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The weight caused the roof to collapse on 9,000 square feet of greenhouse space on West North Street shared by the Carlisle Nursery Co. and W.O. Smith. The damage exposed the flowers to freezing temperatures causing thousands of dollars in product loss for Smith, who had no insurance.

Smith was not alone. The Sentinel reported that a heavy wooden beam had snapped in the roof of the Murtoff garage on North Hanover Street around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 5. The crash woke neighbors and seriously damaged five vehicles parked in the bays, including a brand new Ford sedan owned by a local druggist.