Tour Through Time: Blizzard a century ago buried Carlisle and collapsed roofs

Dang that pesky groundhog!
A century ago, Carlisle residents were convinced that Punxsutawney Phil did indeed see his shadow in the half-hour of sunlight that shined two days before a blizzard.
On Feb. 4, 1920, The Sentinel reported the storm had already dumped at least 6 inches of fresh snow on the town and nearby countryside. By the next day, the snowfall total had increased to 20 inches causing major travel delays for passengers using the local train or trolley service.
You have free articles remaining.
The weight caused the roof to collapse on 9,000 square feet of greenhouse space on West North Street shared by the Carlisle Nursery Co. and W.O. Smith. The damage exposed the flowers to freezing temperatures causing thousands of dollars in product loss for Smith, who had no insurance.
Smith was not alone. The Sentinel reported that a heavy wooden beam had snapped in the roof of the Murtoff garage on North Hanover Street around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 5. The crash woke neighbors and seriously damaged five vehicles parked in the bays, including a brand new Ford sedan owned by a local druggist.
The blizzard shut down rural mail service and local schools. The U.S. government brought in two horse-drawn snowplows to open up access to Army General Hospital 31 at Carlisle Barracks. News stories said teams of men were pushed to the brink of exhaustion from the work of clearing away drifts from miles of trolley tracks.
By Feb. 7, Carlisle only had a few streets open to traffic while most alleys were closed by deep snow. Still, business was brisk at the Market House on the Square despite the absence of large numbers of residents from the countryside. “The few country folks who were there went home with fat pocket books,” The Sentinel reported.
Tour Through Time runs every Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, future ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.