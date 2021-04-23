Tour Through Time: Blaze on South Mountain in April 1900 destroyed several buildings

Curtin Givler stayed put as flames dropped down around him.

The heat was intense from the fire burning in the office above his head.

It was Friday afternoon, April 27, 1900. Givler was on the phone talking to J.S. Low, owner of the ice house on South Mountain.

The Sentinel reported on Saturday how high winds drove the fire about seven miles east from its point of origin at or near Big Pond to the settlement at Laurel.

There, the blaze consumed a forge that once processed pig iron from Pine Grove Furnace. The fire then destroyed a large barn taking with it eight hogs and two calves.

As superintendent of the Hunters Run and Slate Belt Railroad, Givler dispatched 80 men to fight the mountain fire while he and a few other men boarded a company engine bound for Laurel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burning straw and hay from the barn carried on the wind over the dam set fire to the ice house. After calling Low, Givler escaped to survive the ordeal. His message triggered a response from local firefighters who extinguished the fire smoldering in the sawdust insulation between the double walls of the ice house.