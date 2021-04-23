Tour Through Time: Blaze on South Mountain in April 1900 destroyed several buildings

Curtin Givler stayed put as flames dropped down around him.
The heat was intense from the fire burning in the office above his head.
It was Friday afternoon, April 27, 1900. Givler was on the phone talking to J.S. Low, owner of the ice house on South Mountain.
The Sentinel reported on Saturday how high winds drove the fire about seven miles east from its point of origin at or near Big Pond to the settlement at Laurel.
There, the blaze consumed a forge that once processed pig iron from Pine Grove Furnace. The fire then destroyed a large barn taking with it eight hogs and two calves.
As superintendent of the Hunters Run and Slate Belt Railroad, Givler dispatched 80 men to fight the mountain fire while he and a few other men boarded a company engine bound for Laurel.
Burning straw and hay from the barn carried on the wind over the dam set fire to the ice house. After calling Low, Givler escaped to survive the ordeal. His message triggered a response from local firefighters who extinguished the fire smoldering in the sawdust insulation between the double walls of the ice house.
“The ice remaining stacked up presenting a unique picture,” The Sentinel reported. “Work has begun today [April 28] to erect a new house around the ice, as it is thought much of it can be saved.”
The fire destroyed about $3,000 worth of ice tools including hoisting and cutting equipment. The total loss to the J.S. Low Company was about $15,000 with only $4,000 insurance.
The arrival of twilight brought a spectacle described as “beautiful, yet awful” by The Sentinel reporter covering the disaster.
“As the gloom deepened, fires were seen in nearly every direction,” the article reads. “The dense smoke palling everything with an unusual dull, gloomy color, and this, with the roar of the flames, made an impression upon eyewitnesses not soon to be forgotten.”
