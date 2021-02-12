Tour Through Time: Black History Month - Carlisle Police Officer Joseph Jordan patrols the beat

There was no way Joseph Jordan could stop the inevitable.

Clarence Drew, 44, of North Pitt Street, was going to die.

A Carlisle police officer, Jordan was in charge of patrolling the Fourth Ward of the borough, an area bordered on the east by North Hanover Street and the south by West High Street.

Jordan was among those who rescued Drew, a well-known Black man who fell off a wagon and was trampled by horses.

It was around midnight on March 3, 1903. Drew had orders to transport baggage from the opera house on the Square to his employer, the W.H. Bretz livery stables.

Sitting atop the baggage, Drew was driving the horses forward when the wagon collided with a telephone pole at the intersection of Dickinson Alley and North Pitt Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The impact pitched Drew forward causing him to fall over and hit the ground. The horse hooves struck Drew repeatedly adding to the damage that may have included a broken neck.

Drew was unconscious by the time Jordan and the other rescuers carried him to the livery office right across the street. A doctor was summoned, but there was nothing anyone could do but make Drew comfortable. He died around 1 a.m., leaving behind a wife and two children.