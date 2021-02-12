 Skip to main content
Tour Through Time: Black History Month - Carlisle Police Officer Joseph Jordan patrols the beat
Tour Through Time

Tour Through Time: Black History Month - Carlisle Police Officer Joseph Jordan patrols the beat

Joseph Jordan

Joseph Jordan was one of the first Black men to serve on the Carlisle Borough police department. 

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

There was no way Joseph Jordan could stop the inevitable.

Clarence Drew, 44, of North Pitt Street, was going to die.

A Carlisle police officer, Jordan was in charge of patrolling the Fourth Ward of the borough, an area bordered on the east by North Hanover Street and the south by West High Street. 

Jordan was among those who rescued Drew, a well-known Black man who fell off a wagon and was trampled by horses. 

It was around midnight on March 3, 1903. Drew had orders to transport baggage from the opera house on the Square to his employer, the W.H. Bretz livery stables.

Sitting atop the baggage, Drew was driving the horses forward when the wagon collided with a telephone pole at the intersection of Dickinson Alley and North Pitt Street.

The impact pitched Drew forward causing him to fall over and hit the ground. The horse hooves struck Drew repeatedly adding to the damage that may have included a broken neck.

Drew was unconscious by the time Jordan and the other rescuers carried him to the livery office right across the street. A doctor was summoned, but there was nothing anyone could do but make Drew comfortable. He died around 1 a.m., leaving behind a wife and two children.

Two days later, on March 5, Jordan responded to “a rather lively scrap” on West High Street between two Black youths named Stewart and Henson. The Sentinel reported that Stewart fired off a revolver, but it wasn’t clear whether the weapon was aimed at Henson. Both were placed in lockup.

Two months later, on May 16, Officer Jordan was in The Sentinel newspaper again. This time, Jordan found John Henston, 13, hiding in a closet of his fourth war home.

Jordan arrested Henston on an assault charge after he hit his mother with a broom handle until she was unconscious. Witnesses claimed the boy had assaulted his mother many times before by throwing bricks and other missiles at her. A Cumberland County judge sent the boy to the House of Refuge in Philadelphia.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

