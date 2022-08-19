Tour Through Time: August Lookaround was versatile force on gridiron

August “Gus” Lookaround was a promising young rookie when he tried out for the Carlisle Indian School football team in September 1912.

At 5 feet 10 inches tall and 178 pounds, the 20-year-old Menominee Indian from Keshena, Wisconsin, was a prime candidate for the school’s athletic teams, local historian Tom Benjey wrote in a blog.

“He got some playing time in the early warm-up games against local small colleges, playing right tackle against Albright College and Lebanon Valley College and right guard against Dickinson College,” Benjey wrote. Later, legendary coach Pop Warner assigned Lookaround to a vacancy on the left end.

“He tried Lookaround against Villanova and Syracuse,” Benjey wrote. “Roy Large eventually got the position but Gus made a good impression for a first-year man.”

A year later, Lookaround shifted back and forth between the right and left tackle positions, earning a spot on the All-American Tenth Team by the end of the 1913 season.

The following spring, Lookaround joined another football player, Fred Big Top, in operating a horse rental enterprise to guide tourists through the Glacier National Park in Montana.

Lookaround returned to Carlisle during the 1914 season to play full back in a game against Lehigh University, quarterback in a game against Dickinson College and center in a game against Notre Dame. But his success as a student extended beyond the gridiron.

“Just as the season started Gus wrote an article on the 60-piece Indian School band in which he played the helicon bass, a cousin of the sousaphone,” Benjey wrote.

After the season ended, Lookaround entered the Ford Motor Co. intern program in Detroit, forming a basketball team with other Indian school athletes in their free time.

By fall 1915, Lookaround was back at Carlisle playing football, making music with the band, and debating as a member of the Invincible Debating Society, Benjey wrote. “The dismal 3-6-2 season brought Gus’ football career at Carlisle to an end after having played every position except halfback at one time or another.”

