Tour Through Time: Arson suspected in 1909 fire that destroyed the Letort Axle Works

The pattern shop may as well have been a furnace with all its crates of wooden parts fueling the inferno at the Letort Axle Works in Carlisle.
It was just past midnight on Feb. 7, 1909, and firemen could do little to contain the blaze that burned even hotter from the oil used to lubricate the iron and steel machinery.
One by one, the flames consumed each and every department of a factory that employed about 70 men, The Sentinel reported on Feb. 8. “When the fire had spent itself, all that remained ... was a skeleton of the blacksmith shop where steel was stored and a small portion of the building adjoining the foundry.”
Much of the rest was a mass of debris with machinery bent and twisted out of shape and chunks of metal charred and blackened. “Four big hammers and as many furnaces are in ruins, and the big engine and its mammoth flywheel are badly damaged,” The Sentinel reported. Early estimates put the loss at between $75,000 and $80,000.
You have free articles remaining.
There was evidence to back the theory the fire had been set by an arsonist. William Egolf was the first person to notice the flames as he was passing by the factory just before 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 6. At the time, the fire was in a shed adjoining the pattern shop in an area of the factory that normally did not have an open flame or heat source.
There was also a report of an attempted arson at the Carlisle Frog Switch works located several hundred feet east of the axle factory. A night watchman named Thomas McBride was on foot patrol when he noticed a fire on the floor of the patterns department around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 6.
McBride rushed in, grabbed a bucket of water and through hard work extinguished the fire, but not before it blackened an area 3½ feet in diameter. Nearby McBride found a bottle of wood alcohol that investigators say may have been used to set the fire.
In the weeks that followed, The Sentinel published a public notice issued by E.J. Gardner, president of the axle works. The notice promised $500 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the arson that hurt dozens of local families struggling to make ends meet in the middle of winter.
On Oct. 8, 1909, The Sentinel reported that $1,000 in reward money had been paid to county detective Harry Bentley for the arrest and conviction of Harry Martin for the axle works and Frog Switch fires. Half the money came from Gardner, the other half was posted by Frog Switch. Martin was sentenced that fall to 10 years in prison in a state penitentiary.
Tour Through Time runs every Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, future ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.