Tour Through Time: Arson suspected in 1909 fire that destroyed the Letort Axle Works

The pattern shop may as well have been a furnace with all its crates of wooden parts fueling the inferno at the Letort Axle Works in Carlisle.

It was just past midnight on Feb. 7, 1909, and firemen could do little to contain the blaze that burned even hotter from the oil used to lubricate the iron and steel machinery.

One by one, the flames consumed each and every department of a factory that employed about 70 men, The Sentinel reported on Feb. 8. “When the fire had spent itself, all that remained ... was a skeleton of the blacksmith shop where steel was stored and a small portion of the building adjoining the foundry.”

Much of the rest was a mass of debris with machinery bent and twisted out of shape and chunks of metal charred and blackened. “Four big hammers and as many furnaces are in ruins, and the big engine and its mammoth flywheel are badly damaged,” The Sentinel reported. Early estimates put the loss at between $75,000 and $80,000.

There was evidence to back the theory the fire had been set by an arsonist. William Egolf was the first person to notice the flames as he was passing by the factory just before 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 6. At the time, the fire was in a shed adjoining the pattern shop in an area of the factory that normally did not have an open flame or heat source.