Tour Through Time: Army officer from Carlisle became father of triplets in 1946

Four words summed up the pride and joy that James S. Hendry felt for his triplet daughters.
“Gee! They are beautiful,” the Army second lieutenant said on seeing the girls for the first time at Carlisle Hospital on March 16, 1946.
Two days prior, his wife, the former Carolyn Mullen of Carlisle, underwent a caesarean operation. Each child was delivered within a minute of each other at 11:54, 11:55 and 11:56 a.m.
More than a year had passed since Hendry graduated from Officer Candidate School at Carlisle Barracks. At the time of the operation, he was on his way back to Pennsylvania from stateside duty with the Medical Department Enlisted Technical School at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Naturally, he was thrilled over becoming the father of triplets.
“We’ll get together on naming them as soon as the excitement wears off,” Hendry told a Sentinel reporter on March 16. The newspaper reported that his wife and children were coming along nicely.
Six days later, on March 22, the Hendry triplets were given names by their parents. They were Carole Lynn, Mary Alice and June Christina – the names of relatives on both sides. Newspaper reports continued to be positive. The girls were responding to formula feeding and were in specially designed incubators.
Two months later, on May 19, the triplets were discharged from the hospital and arrived at the Hendry home at 115 B Street. The girls had thrived under hospital care – doubling in weight – but that first night home presented a problem for Carolyn Hendry. She had to adjust to the feeding, sleeping and bathing schedule of the infants.
Meanwhile, the Carlisle community had rallied behind the Hendry family. It had been 20 years since the last set of triplets were born at the local hospital and those children died shortly after birth.
Carolyn Hendry graduated from Carlisle High School in 1923. In late March 1946, her classmates opened up a gift fund at a local bank that raised $1,000 for the triplets by early July when the alumni closed out the account. In mid-June, the Carlisle Band held a concert on the Square in honor of the triplets. It helped that their grandfather was a long-time band member. Earley Furniture Store donated three cribs to the family while the Bowman department store donated blankets.
Meanwhile, James Hendry was promoted to first lieutenant before his discharge from the Army on June 16. In early September 1946, he accepted a job as a training instructor at the joint Army Navy Medical Technical School in St. Louis. The Sentinel reported that Carolyn Hendry will stay in Carlisle “for the present” with her triplet daughters and older son. The triplets were still in Carlisle on their first birthday.
