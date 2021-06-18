Tour Through Time: Army officer from Carlisle became father of triplets in 1946

Four words summed up the pride and joy that James S. Hendry felt for his triplet daughters.

“Gee! They are beautiful,” the Army second lieutenant said on seeing the girls for the first time at Carlisle Hospital on March 16, 1946.

Two days prior, his wife, the former Carolyn Mullen of Carlisle, underwent a caesarean operation. Each child was delivered within a minute of each other at 11:54, 11:55 and 11:56 a.m.

More than a year had passed since Hendry graduated from Officer Candidate School at Carlisle Barracks. At the time of the operation, he was on his way back to Pennsylvania from stateside duty with the Medical Department Enlisted Technical School at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Naturally, he was thrilled over becoming the father of triplets.

“We’ll get together on naming them as soon as the excitement wears off,” Hendry told a Sentinel reporter on March 16. The newspaper reported that his wife and children were coming along nicely.

Six days later, on March 22, the Hendry triplets were given names by their parents. They were Carole Lynn, Mary Alice and June Christina – the names of relatives on both sides. Newspaper reports continued to be positive. The girls were responding to formula feeding and were in specially designed incubators.