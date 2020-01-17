Tour Through Time: Allison church went up in flames back in January 1954

Thick smoke concealed a hidden danger that doomed the Allison Memorial Methodist Church.
Firefighters responding to the blaze at High and West streets in Carlisle believed the flames were under control and localized to the flooring over the furnace.
Confidence was high the fire could be put out quickly, ending a drama that started around 11:55 p.m. on a foggy Jan. 20, 1954.
That was the moment William A. Shaw, a Dickinson Law School student, called the telephone operator who alerted the Cumberland Fire Company. The Sentinel reported that Shaw was walking past the church house on West Street when he smelled smoke.
“The odor was very strong but because of the fog, I could not see where the smoke was coming from,” Shaw said. “I stopped and walked back a few paces and then I saw a dark red glow in the basement window.”
An hour later, firefighters believed the fire had been contained, but conditions made it difficult for them to realize that gases from burning wood had accumulated in the sanctuary and the large Sunday school rooms. It only took a spark to touch off a disaster.
“The entire church was a mass of flames in a few minutes after the gas ignited,” The Sentinel reported on Jan. 21. When the blaze broke through the roof, firefighters, fire police and spectators rallied to form patrols tasked with monitoring adjoining buildings as plumes of sparks and burning embers spewed from the church.
Dickinson College President William Edel lived in a house just 15 feet west of the church. As a precaution, firefighters sprayed a stream of water over the residence while other volunteers charged in and removed furniture.
With the fire out of control, first-responders scrambled to remove cars parked along the West Street side of the church. But they were hampered by ice. Many men had nasty spills but managed to escape injury.
It was later determined the fire was caused by faulty wiring. Within days, the church board met and started making plans to rebuild the church in a new location along Mooreland Avenue, which was sold to Dickinson College in January 2013 after Allison and two other congregations agreed to unify to create the Carlisle United Methodist Church.
