Tour Through Time: Acme opened new store in Carlisle in 1956

Here and there, throughout the ad, was a drawing of a thrifty Scottish woman decked out in plaid.

The date was Oct. 4, 1956. The newspaper: The Sentinel. The bonny lass pushed the goods at bargain prices during a Dollar Sale at the Acme Market, 62 W. Louther St., in Carlisle.

“Hoot-mon! You’ll be savin’ many a penny! You’ll save a heap on fresh produce,” the captions read. It was, after all, a time of celebration for the grocery store chain.

Forty new markets were due to open by the end of the calendar year, including a brand new Carlisle location at 725 N. Hanover St. In the lead-up to the main event, the old location ran a list of items on sale.

With just $1, a local shopper could buy seven cans of grapefruit sections or 13 cans of dog food or 10 cans of tomato soup or three cans of Armour chopped beef – just to cite some examples.

These special deals carried over into the week of Oct. 11 when customers could also spend a dollar each to mix-or-match up to six 1-pound bags of frozen peas, corn, broccoli or spinach.

