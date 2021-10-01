Tour Through Time: Acme opened new store in Carlisle in 1956

Here and there, throughout the ad, was a drawing of a thrifty Scottish woman decked out in plaid.
The date was Oct. 4, 1956. The newspaper: The Sentinel. The bonny lass pushed the goods at bargain prices during a Dollar Sale at the Acme Market, 62 W. Louther St., in Carlisle.
“Hoot-mon! You’ll be savin’ many a penny! You’ll save a heap on fresh produce,” the captions read. It was, after all, a time of celebration for the grocery store chain.
Forty new markets were due to open by the end of the calendar year, including a brand new Carlisle location at 725 N. Hanover St. In the lead-up to the main event, the old location ran a list of items on sale.
With just $1, a local shopper could buy seven cans of grapefruit sections or 13 cans of dog food or 10 cans of tomato soup or three cans of Armour chopped beef – just to cite some examples.
These special deals carried over into the week of Oct. 11 when customers could also spend a dollar each to mix-or-match up to six 1-pound bags of frozen peas, corn, broccoli or spinach.
It was all meant to build anticipation for Oct. 16 when 7,500 people “swamped” the new location on its first day, including a crowd of about 150 early birds who waited in line for the doors to open, The Sentinel reported.
Construction of the new store began in April 1956 – about a year after Lyman G. Hertzler sold the two acres to American Stores of Philadelphia for $66,000.
Hertzler was the owner of “Sharon” – the name given to the estate of the late Raphael S. Hays of North Hanover Street.
The Sentinel reported on April 7, 1955, that Hertzler had sold off three lots representing the bulk of the 9-acre “Sharon” tract. One lot went to the grocery store chain.
The Carlisle Deposit Bank and Trust Company purchased two acres for $24,000 for plans to build a branch office that fronted East Street.
Meanwhile, the three-story mansion used by the Hays family was sold to James and Mary Hertzler, the son and daughter-in-law of Lyman Hertzler. The newspaper did not report the price of that transaction, but mentioned there were plans for the mansion to be converted into a modern restaurant.
Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
