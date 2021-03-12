Tour Through Time: A new Saint Patrick Church in Carlisle emerged from a fire in 1923

Father Francis Welsh was a hero the day fire destroyed the Saint Patrick Church on East Pomfret Street in Carlisle.
The Roman Catholic priest braved dense smoke, blazing timbers and a deluge of water from fire hoses to retrieve the Blessed Sacrament from a compartment in front of the large center altar.
His story was the first in a series of circumstances that brought the church back from the ashes of Feb. 5, 1923. The fire had some “peculiar features,” The Sentinel reported the next day.
Though the roof collapsed, the altars were spared and used again. There was minor damage to the confessional booth at the north end of the church. The 14 statues representing the Stations of the Cross were salvaged, and confidence was high the stained glass front window could be restored to its original splendor.
A statue of Saint Patrick fell about 12 feet, but was not broken upon impact with the floor. In fact, the greatest damage was done to the roof, the pipe organ and many of the pews.
By early March, plans for rebuilding the church were submitted by the architectural firm Ritchler & Eller of Reading. The Sentinel reported that Ritchler knew the architect who designed the church that burned down.
The new building was to be an almost exact replica of the old church using original designs and specifications that were kept in storage in Reading. The major difference was the new church had a number of fireproof measures.
Steel girders instead of wooden beams were used as the main support structure. The front of the church was built of concrete while the east and west sides were brick walls topped with copper.
“In the old church these were wooden and fell easy prey to the flames,” The Sentinel reported on Nov. 17, 1923, as the replica was nearing completion. In its coverage, the newspaper reported the front window frame of wood was replaced with sandstone and a marble finish lined the interior walls of the sanctuary.
During the construction, the congregation worshipped in Saint Katherine’s Hall, which was located on the same lot as the church.
Rev. Philip R. McDevitt, Bishop of Harrisburg, celebrated a mass on Sunday Feb. 24, 1924, that rededicated the Saint Patrick Church on Pomfret Street. During the service, he blessed the Stations of the Cross and confirmed a group of children.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
