Tour Through Time: 8th Regiment Band was in demand in Carlisle in 1920

No reason was given on why band members were not in uniform.

Though record rainfall that year hampered the training schedule, there was enough time for fresh recruits to rally and make progress under the leadership of the older men, many of whom had served in France during World War I.

Band members from Carlisle numbered about 25 men who were attached to the headquarters company of National Guard units training at the encampment.

“The band has been furnishing music for the outfits going to and from the drill field … and providing concerts for the men while off-duty,” The Sentinel reported. “John T. Sheaffer of Carlisle has been in the National Guard for more than 30 years. He has had charge of the musical organizations at the camp for about 15 years.”

Company G and the 8th Regiment Band were greeted by a crowd in downtown Carlisle when the train pulled into the station on Aug. 23.

“The playing of the band was a gratifying surprise to everybody,” The Sentinel reported. “The band played with a dash and vim that stamps it a first class musical organization.”

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.