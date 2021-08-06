Tour Through Time: 1956 Carlisle Fair included wild animal show

Apparently, it was a stunt for anyone to harness Jet Propulsion.
The Sentinel reported how the donkey had a reputation for throwing off riders.
It was Friday, Aug. 10, 1956, and the Carlisle Fair was gearing up for its Monday premiere. The newspaper did its part by highlighting such coming attractions as the Gene Holter wild animal show.
Aside from a donkey with an ornery streak, the two-hour show included a performance by J. Bud Jones, a trick rider who was totally blind.
“With uncanny ability and beautiful horses, Bud does rapid fire mounts and dismounts while racing at top speed up the track,” The Sentinel reported, quoting material from the Brandon Daily Sun of Manitoba, Canada.
But it was Big Babe that got the most ink. She was a five-ton elephant and the reputed star of over 150 motion pictures. Her handler was Capt. Bay Chandler, billed as one of Hollywood’s best animal trainers.
“Big Babe will waltz, mount a tiny pedestal, balance on two legs, roar like an elephant, squeak like a mouse and play a harmonica,” The Sentinel article reads. “Big Babe will lower a front foot right onto the face of a young lady and even sprawl right on top of her but with such care the girl won’t even be ruffled.”
But the crowning moment of her performance was a reenactment of a movie scene in which an old elephant, wounded by rifle fire, limps through the jungle, falls down, rises up again long enough to drag herself to the elephant’s graveyard.
“It is a performance that would win applause from the most talented actress in all Hollywood,” the article reads.
