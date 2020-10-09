Tour Through Time: 1953 pageant highlighted history of education in Cumberland County

The cast and crew set out to give the public an education on a century of progress.
Teachers, principals and supervisors joined together to present “School Days,” a pageant commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Cumberland County Teachers Institute.
Two shows were held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 1953. An afternoon performance for fellow educators was followed at 8 p.m. by a show for the general public.
The pageant consisted of nine episodes each dramatizing a separate scene from the history of education in the county. The scenes included an 1862 school board meeting, an old time box social and square dance and a sewing circle.
Support Local Journalism
There were 150 people in the cast including a 26-piece band and a chorus of 36 mixed voices. The band and chorus was made up of students from each county school district.
In 1953, this annual conference of public school educators was held at the Lamberton High School building of Carlisle school district. The overall theme was “Better Schools Make Better Communities.” The guest speakers included Frederick W. Maroney, dean of students and chairman of the Department of Personnel Services at Brooklyn College.
Teachers can provide great stimulus in their students by their own attitudes, he told those gathered in the high school auditorium. He added that teachers can best serve students by demanding of them the highest standards of performance.
“The general aim of education is to promote continuous reconstruction, improvement and enrichment of society in the basic relationships of living,” Maroney said. “Give them reason for joy in each lesson.”
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
Building Blocks of History in Cumberland County
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!