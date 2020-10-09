Tour Through Time: 1953 pageant highlighted history of education in Cumberland County

The cast and crew set out to give the public an education on a century of progress.

Teachers, principals and supervisors joined together to present “School Days,” a pageant commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Cumberland County Teachers Institute.

Two shows were held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 1953. An afternoon performance for fellow educators was followed at 8 p.m. by a show for the general public.

The pageant consisted of nine episodes each dramatizing a separate scene from the history of education in the county. The scenes included an 1862 school board meeting, an old time box social and square dance and a sewing circle.

There were 150 people in the cast including a 26-piece band and a chorus of 36 mixed voices. The band and chorus was made up of students from each county school district.

In 1953, this annual conference of public school educators was held at the Lamberton High School building of Carlisle school district. The overall theme was “Better Schools Make Better Communities.” The guest speakers included Frederick W. Maroney, dean of students and chairman of the Department of Personnel Services at Brooklyn College.