 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tour Through Time: 1953 pageant highlighted history of education in Cumberland County
alert top story

Tour Through Time: 1953 pageant highlighted history of education in Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

The cast and crew set out to give the public an education on a century of progress.

Teachers, principals and supervisors joined together to present “School Days,” a pageant commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Cumberland County Teachers Institute.

Two shows were held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 1953. An afternoon performance for fellow educators was followed at 8 p.m. by a show for the general public.

The pageant consisted of nine episodes each dramatizing a separate scene from the history of education in the county. The scenes included an 1862 school board meeting, an old time box social and square dance and a sewing circle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were 150 people in the cast including a 26-piece band and a chorus of 36 mixed voices. The band and chorus was made up of students from each county school district.

In 1953, this annual conference of public school educators was held at the Lamberton High School building of Carlisle school district. The overall theme was “Better Schools Make Better Communities.” The guest speakers included Frederick W. Maroney, dean of students and chairman of the Department of Personnel Services at Brooklyn College.

Teachers can provide great stimulus in their students by their own attitudes, he told those gathered in the high school auditorium. He added that teachers can best serve students by demanding of them the highest standards of performance.

“The general aim of education is to promote continuous reconstruction, improvement and enrichment of society in the basic relationships of living,” Maroney said. “Give them reason for joy in each lesson.”

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Building Blocks of History in Cumberland County

Collection: Building Blocks of History in Cumberland County

Buildings Blocks of History: Ironmaster’s Mansion - 1829
Buildings Blocks of History: Ironmaster’s Mansion - 1829
Building Blocks of History: The Boyer House - 1815
Building Blocks of History: The Boyer House - 1815
Building Blocks of History: Dickinson College's Old West - 1803
Building Blocks of History: Dickinson College's Old West - 1803
Building Blocks of History: Frankenberger Tavern - 1801
Building Blocks of History: Frankenberger Tavern - 1801
Building Blocks of History: Matthew Miller House - 1798
Building Blocks of History: Matthew Miller House - 1798

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News