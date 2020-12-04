Tour Through Time: 1951 Christmas Seal campaign was struggling

Colorful decorations took on a sense of urgency 69 years ago.

Progress reports and display ads appeared in The Sentinel newspaper asking local residents to follow through and purchase Christmas Seals and Bonds.

The 1951 campaign to raise money for the coming year was falling short of expectations for the Cumberland County Tuberculosis and Health Association.

Organizers had set the minimum goal for 1952 at $26,500 to support such initiatives as chest x-ray screenings that were used to track and contain the spread of TB.

On Nov. 29, The Sentinel reported that 8,750 county residents were screened between Jan. 1 and Oct. 18, 1951. This included 638 residents who took advantage of the opportunity to receive a free chest x-ray from a mobile unit that was set up on the Square in Carlisle during the county’s bicentennial celebration in late June. The lab on wheels was manned by trained technicians and a doctor who specialized in chest diseases.

More people were screened in 1951 than in 1950. This was interpreted as a sign that more people were beginning to realize the value of a chest x-ray in minimizing the risk of spread.