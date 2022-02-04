 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tour Through Time

Tour Through Time: 1930 fire that destroyed restaurant in Boiling Springs may have been arson

Restaurant fire

H.B. Markley operated this restaurant in Boiling Springs before it was lost in what may have been an arson fire on Feb. 5, 1930.

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

Fresh tire marks and shoe prints in the snow were clues that a crime might have been committed the morning of a 1930 restaurant fire.

Residents in Boiling Springs heard a car leave the park in a hurry around the time the flames were first spotted at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 1930.

After someone called it in, the Union Fire Company responded, saving many nearby buildings but not the restaurant, which was fully engulfed by the time the volunteers had arrived from Carlisle.

Drawing water from the lake, firemen contained the destruction to the two-story frame building owned by J.C. Bucher, who lived at the lower end of the grounds several hundred yards away.

Inside the restaurant were fixtures owned by H.B. Markley of Mechanicsburg, who had leased the park from Bucher. Estimated at $4,000, the loss included dishes, ice cream cabinets, a soda fountain, benches and other equipment.

“Markley had been unable to determine the cause of the fire,” The Sentinel reported. The building had been locked up and barred since the close of the park season. There were no combustible materials in storage.

Markley believed the fire was of “incendiary origin,” a bygone term for arson. There was evidence at the scene that someone may have been loitering around the restaurant building.

The heat and flames scorched several large trees in the park. But there were reports of neighbors helping neighbors.

“One of the buildings nearest the burned structure houses the narrow gauge scenic railway,” The Sentinel reported on Feb. 5. “The miniature train and other devices were removed from the building by volunteers who were on the scene soon after the fire was first discovered.

“The reflection from the fire could be seen in the sky from Carlisle and attracted a large crowd,” the article reads.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature idea or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

