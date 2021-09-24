Tour Through Time: 1914 surprise visit turned into glowing report on Carlisle Indian School agriculture

In that circular, Sells wanted school farms to raise a variety of feed crops along with a surplus of fruits and vegetables for winter use and canning.

“Let your calves grow into beef for your school,” the circular reads. “Make your dairy amply large and of such kind that there will be plenty of milk, cream and better. Feed the skim milk to the hogs and grow your port meat. Where practicable, cure your own bacon and ham, make your own sausage and dry and corn your own beef.

“Give careful consideration to chicken raising,” the circular adds. “You should establish chicken houses and place girls in charge of the chickens. This would furnish poultry and eggs for your needs and at the same time train your girls in an industry which will be of value to them in their future homes.”

