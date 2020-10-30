Tour Through Time: 1888 train wreck took life of CVRR baggage master

There was nothing anyone could do for Charles Bitner, a baggage master on the Cumberland Valley Railroad.
By the time rescuers pulled him free from the wreckage, it was clear that he had suffered fatal injuries. Mentally, Bitner was so far gone he died in the arms of a brother he no longer recognized.
It was Thursday, Oct. 18, 1888. Two locomotives had collided head-on outside Shippensburg. Late starts along with a communications glitch put them on the same stretch of track, each rounding a curve in the opposite direction. The Sentinel was on the job reporting the breaking news story.
An article published Oct. 18 mentioned that Bitner was in the baggage car of one of the trains. Nearby, a boy named Andy Syster was taking a nap while stretched out on a couple of trunks.
The warning whistle blew as the air brakes were applied, but a collision was inevitable. The Sentinel reported that Bitner grabbed the boy to awaken him calling, “Look out, Andy. There’s going to be a wreck.”
The impact swept Bitner and Syster to the opposite side of the train car along with trunks and furniture. Bitner was found pinned up against the side in an upright position. His legs and hips were broken and crushed. Rescuers had to use hand tools to cut away the frame enough to pull Bitner free. The whole time, the baggage master was in agony, praying for deliverance.
“The special train from Chambersburg arrived soon after and brought his brother to the scene,” The Sentinel reported on Oct. 19. “He [Bitner] leaves a wife and five children, and his wife has been very ill for some weeks.”
Taylor Morrison of Carlisle was one of those who entered the baggage car to remove debris that pinned down Syster. “For some time, he [Syster] was out of his mind, and he was badly bruised, and cut and torn, but [he] received no serious injury.”
