Tour Through Time: 1888 train wreck near Shippensburg took life of CVRR baggage master

There was nothing anyone could do for Charles Bitner, a baggage master on the Cumberland Valley Railroad.

By the time rescuers pulled him free from the wreckage, it was clear that he had suffered fatal injuries. Mentally, Bitner was so far gone he died in the arms of a brother he no longer recognized.

It was Thursday, Oct. 18, 1888. Two locomotives had collided head-on outside Shippensburg. Late starts along with a communications glitch put them on the same stretch of track, each rounding a curve in the opposite direction. The Sentinel was on the job reporting the breaking news story.

An article published Oct. 18 mentioned that Bitner was in the baggage car of one of the trains. Nearby, a boy named Andy Syster was taking a nap while stretched out on a couple of trunks.

The warning whistle blew as the air brakes were applied, but a collision was inevitable. The Sentinel reported that Bitner grabbed the boy to awaken him calling, “Look out, Andy. There’s going to be a wreck.”