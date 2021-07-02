Tour Through Time: 1863 shelling damaged homes in Carlisle

The excitement was too much for Elizabeth Sullivan.
Her wails of anguish betrayed a fear that her home of half a century was about to collapse.
It was just after 10 p.m. on July 1, 1863. The Carlisle woman found debris in and around the parlor chimney and a coating of mortar dust all over the room of the East Street residence.
A Confederate artillery shell had hit the chimney in the attic, causing brick and stone to fall down the flue. Two other shells had passed through her home without exploding.
Earlier that evening, she guided her children to take cover in the basement of a Pitt Street home. There the family hunkered down with the home occupants and several other refugees from the rebel shelling.
The whole time, her son James looked on, bearing witness to history in the making. He had seen the triumph of Union Army soldiers marching into Carlisle after Confederate forces left town.
The boy was among the crowd of civilians who treated the soldiers to a celebration on the Square, a party cut short by the sudden appearance of rebel cavalryman spotted at the junction of Trindle and York roads.
What followed was a desperate scramble for safety as Union soldiers responded to the alarm and Confederate horse artillery opened up on the Cumberland County seat.
An officer from New York ordered James and two other boys to throw army packs down the basement stairs of a nearby building on the Square. Later, the boy was at the corner of East and High streets when he saw rebel horsemen approach under a flag of truce.
The enemy soldiers were taken to the headquarters of Union Gen. William Smith on Hanover Street. There, they relayed the command by Confederate Gen. Fitzhugh Lee to surrender Carlisle or face renewed bombardment. Smith refused and the shelling resumed, damaging several buildings including the Sullivan home.
Later, men from the neighborhood inspected the dwelling and found no evidence of immediate danger. That night, the home served as a shelter for the Sullivan family and others living in that part of town.
To this day, there are still buildings in downtown Carlisle that carry the scars from that terrifying night. The most noticeable scars can be seen on the front façade of the Old Courthouse.
