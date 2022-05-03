Support never waffled for the Aunt Jemima Pancake Festival

When it came to hype the spring of 1958, few events could stack up against the Aunt Jemima Pancake Festival in Carlisle.

The all-you-can-eat carnival of carbohydrates was the subject of several news stories and display ads in the lead-up to the April 30 fundraiser at Stock Memorial Hall on the corner of Louther and West streets.

“Aunt Jemima herself will be present to entertain the diners,” The Sentinel reported on April 3. “The serving will be done by members of local clubs and organizations under the direction of the pancake crew from the Aunt Jemima Co.”

Sponsors knew they needed more than syrup to sweeten the appeal of an event meant to raise money for planned improvements to recreational facilities at LeTort Park.

The Caloric Co. donated a new Ultramatic gas range as the top door prize. Every woman attending the festival would receive a free package of Aunt Jemima Pancake Flour.

Tickets priced at $1 for adults and 50 cents for children 12 and under were sold at downtown stores or could be purchased direct from service club members.

To draw the public in, Carlisle Food Market sponsored an Aunt Jemima coloring contest with five prizes of world globes going to the best student artists.

With the backing of companies like C.H. Masland & Sons, the ads mentioned that the fundraiser was the work of the advisory council of the Carlisle Recreation Board.

“Plans include the clearing of a large area on the southwest corner of the park for additional picnic facilities,” Board Secretary Jack Sittman said in an April 8 story published by the newspaper.

“More outdoor fireplaces will be installed and a road will cut through the new area,” the story reads. “Plots will be leveled to provide tennis, handball, badminton and volleyball courts to the south of the children’s play area.”

Money raised from the festival would also be used to dredge marshland at the extreme southwest corner of the park in an effort to develop a small lake or pond to stock with fish.

Carlisle officially welcomed Aunt Jemima on April 28 with a parade and motorcade that moved from the Biddle Athletic Field east down High Street to the Square. The Carlisle High School band led the way to a ceremony where Burgess Harry P. Breen gave Aunt Jemima the keys to Carlisle.

Aside from the parade, the brand's standard bearer made celebrity appearances at local elementary schools and the Kiwanis Club of Carlisle that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning before the Stock Hall fundraiser that started at 11 a.m. and ran through 8:30 p.m.

It was the second time in four years that Aunt Jemima visited Carlisle. In April 1954, she was greeted at the Army War College by local businessmen and borough officials. She then made appearances at Carlisle Hospital, the Carlisle Barracks hospital, the high school, elementary schools, a radio station and several downtown stores.

The main purpose of her 1954 appearance was to support a pancake festival at the Dickinson College gymnasium. At the time, the Kiwanis Club was raising money not just for LeTort Park, but for a new ambulance fund, new uniforms for the high school band and other projects.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.