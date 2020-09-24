Robbers stole money from Noaker grocery store back in 1938

Roy Bowers could not believe a robbery was in progress.
The bandit was so mild mannered, his smile so disarming, Bowers thought the man was joking at first when he said, “This is a hold-up.”
It was the afternoon of Feb. 11, 1938, and Bowers was slicing meat at the Noaker grocery store at Pitt and A streets in Carlisle. The Sentinel described the incident in great detail.
A well-dressed, good looking stranger entered the store around 5:30 p.m. and bought a pack of cigarettes. He lingered in the store as other customers made purchases and left.
When they were all gone, the stranger turned quietly on store clerk George Day and, pointing a revolver, announced that the store was being robbed.
Just as the bandit ordered Bowers and Day to keep their hands up, owner John Noaker and clerk Ross Kramer entered the store. The suave criminal soon held four men at gunpoint.
A second bandit showed up — this one short, stubby and poorly dressed. The victims described the man as a bundle of nerves armed with a handgun. At the direction of the smiling robber, the accomplice pocketed his weapon and emptied the register of cash, ignoring several checks.
Just then, the accomplice noticed the wristwatch on Bowers’ arm. The man wanted the timepiece for himself, but he was so nervous, his fingers were shaking. As the smiling robber looked on, Bowers felt obligated under threat of violence to remove his own wristwatch. No one was hurt and the robbers fled in a car that was stolen earlier that afternoon from Harrisburg.
The Sentinel reported the wristwatch and 97 cents in change were found in the car that had been abandoned after it crashed along the Walnut Bottom Road. It appeared that the vehicle had skidded out of control on the ice-covered roadway and “turned turtle.” A farmer saw two men run across a field in the general direction of Mount Holly Springs.
Two fugitives from the state of New York were taken into custody two weeks later after trying to rob a gas station in Exeter, Luzerne County. Though suspected in the Noaker grocery store robbery, the fugitives were cleared of charges in that case after store employees were unable to make a positive identification. Whoever committed the crime in Carlisle stole about $200.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years.
