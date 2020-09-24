Robbers stole money from Noaker grocery store back in 1938

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roy Bowers could not believe a robbery was in progress.

The bandit was so mild mannered, his smile so disarming, Bowers thought the man was joking at first when he said, “This is a hold-up.”

It was the afternoon of Feb. 11, 1938, and Bowers was slicing meat at the Noaker grocery store at Pitt and A streets in Carlisle. The Sentinel described the incident in great detail.

A well-dressed, good looking stranger entered the store around 5:30 p.m. and bought a pack of cigarettes. He lingered in the store as other customers made purchases and left.

When they were all gone, the stranger turned quietly on store clerk George Day and, pointing a revolver, announced that the store was being robbed.

Just as the bandit ordered Bowers and Day to keep their hands up, owner John Noaker and clerk Ross Kramer entered the store. The suave criminal soon held four men at gunpoint.

A second bandit showed up — this one short, stubby and poorly dressed. The victims described the man as a bundle of nerves armed with a handgun. At the direction of the smiling robber, the accomplice pocketed his weapon and emptied the register of cash, ignoring several checks.