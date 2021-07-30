 Skip to main content
Herbert Little was known for his big smile and homemade candy in Carlisle
Herbert Little pic one.jpg

Herbert P. Little Sr. is pictured here with a variety of his homemade candies.  

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

All sorts of problems can happen when horsepower runs amok.

Herbert P. Little Sr. had parked the cart to make a delivery for the Troy Laundry and Dry Cleaning Co.

When the Carlisle man returned, the vehicle was gone along with its power source. The horse was busy just down the street munching on an apple that had fallen out of a vendor’s cart.

It was not the first time the four-legged fellow employee caused mischief while Little was making his rounds. One day he bailed the horse out of trouble after the animal ate a head of lettuce from a truck parked nearby.

“It was like parting with an old friend,” Little told The Sentinel in June 1968, recalling the day the horse was retired to a farm outside Carlisle.

By then, Little was known to generations of customers from Carlisle to Newville. The newspaper published the article on his retirement after 41 years of service as a delivery man, driving a horse and cart before the company switched to trucks. He ended his career as a route supervisor.

In 1939, Little started a side business with his wife Myrtle making lollipops and candies, which they sold from their home and at the Farmers Market on York Street.

When his wife died, Little continued the enterprise with help from his daughter, Betty Bear. He hoped to invest more time during retirement on candymaking along with hobbies that included making movies, gardening and collecting matchbook covers from all over the country.

“A happy smile and the assurance that things would be done right came with Mr. Little’s service,” the article reads. “He will be missed by many on his route, but he hopes to keep busy and his many friends may see him some day on one of his brick walks he plans to take to keep in shape.

“A slight man in stature, Little in no other way measures up to his name,” The Sentinel reported. “If his smile is any indication, he may be the biggest man in town.”

Little was 80 when he died on Aug. 1, 1973. A Chambersburg native, he was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Little was survived by two daughters, a son, one brother, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

