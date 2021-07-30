Herbert Little was known for his big smile and homemade candy in Carlisle

All sorts of problems can happen when horsepower runs amok.

Herbert P. Little Sr. had parked the cart to make a delivery for the Troy Laundry and Dry Cleaning Co.

When the Carlisle man returned, the vehicle was gone along with its power source. The horse was busy just down the street munching on an apple that had fallen out of a vendor’s cart.

It was not the first time the four-legged fellow employee caused mischief while Little was making his rounds. One day he bailed the horse out of trouble after the animal ate a head of lettuce from a truck parked nearby.

“It was like parting with an old friend,” Little told The Sentinel in June 1968, recalling the day the horse was retired to a farm outside Carlisle.

By then, Little was known to generations of customers from Carlisle to Newville. The newspaper published the article on his retirement after 41 years of service as a delivery man, driving a horse and cart before the company switched to trucks. He ended his career as a route supervisor.

In 1939, Little started a side business with his wife Myrtle making lollipops and candies, which they sold from their home and at the Farmers Market on York Street.