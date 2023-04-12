In a touch of irony, over a period of five days, Carlisle hosted soldiers who liberated prisoners and prisoners who liberated themselves.

It was April 4, 1945, and World War II in Europe was winding down prompting worry among the high command that factory workers on the home front could slack off production.

The Sentinel reported that four soldiers were rushed back from combat duty in the Philippines to tour the U.S. to inspire the workforce to keep up the pressure. The men included Capt. Robert W. Prince of Seattle who earned the Distinguished Service Cross for his role in the rescue of nearly 500 Allied POWs from a Japanese stockade at Cabanatuan on the island of Luzon.

“Out in the Pacific, where we do our fighting, we are afraid that the folks here at home might relax their efforts when the war in Europe is over,” Prince said. “Out in the Pacific, the war is tough and it will last a long time yet. Please do not let us down.”

Prince and three fellow soldiers detailed the surprise attack on the POW camp just months before in late January. They were speaking to workers employed by P.R. Hoffman, Carlisle Tire and Rubber, C.H. Masland & Sons and the Bedford Shoe company.

Five days later, on April 9, two German POWs walked out of the C.H. Masland & Sons temporary war plant on the Harrisburg Pike across from the Carlisle Barracks entrance.

Since November 1944, the company had been using POWs housed at the New Cumberland Army Depot as workers to help make tents for the U.S. armed forces. Erich Pauschert, 19, and Heinz Oster, 24, saw an opportunity to slip away unnoticed into the Carlisle area countryside.

“The pair were on the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift,” The Sentinel reported. “Their absence was discovered at about 2 a.m. by a guard during a periodic routine check. Immediately, an interstate search was started. Local and state police and the FBI were notified.”

The newspaper published detailed descriptions of both fugitives. Similar advisories were aired in local radio broadcasts. Kenneth Reese and his sister Maxine listened in on the news before setting out for Carlisle High School about 7:45 a.m. April 10.

They had not traveled far before they saw two hatless men trudging up the road toward them. The appearance of the strangers matched the descriptions aired on the radio. At that point, Kenneth Reese stepped on the gas and drove to the local police department where he offered the tip that prompted the manhunt that ultimately nabbed the escapees.

“The capture was made in North Middleton Township about two miles west of Bellaire Park and about 100 yards from Long’s Gap Road,” The Sentinel reported. “The pair were attempting to make the cover of a stretch of woodland along the nearby Conodoguinet Creek.” Prior to that, the fugitives had taken shelter in the vicinity of Cave Hill.

