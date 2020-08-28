1909 saw the construction of the first Carlisle Post Office building

The threat of rain failed to put a damper on the ceremony to lay the cornerstone of the first standalone Carlisle Post Office building.
It was June 5, 1909, and 1,500 people had gathered around the intersection of North Pitt and West Louther streets to witness history.
Members of the local Masonic lodge were escorted to the event by the Carlisle Indian School band and a contingent of Native American youths.
Grand Treasurer George B. Cole placed a time capsule in the cornerstone containing the minutes of a December 1908 lodge meeting, an official U.S. Postal Service guide, the Dickinson College bulletin, a booklet on the Bosler Memorial Library and current editions of local newspapers.
Partway through the ceremony, word of the approaching storm forced organizers to disperse the crowd and re-open the event inside the Opera House on the Square. There, Congressman Marlin Olmsted took the podium with a speech that traced the history of the postal service in Carlisle.
The first post office in Carlisle opened on April 22, 1790, at a time when George Washington was president, Congress convened meetings in New York City and Rhode Island had yet to ratify the Constitution as the 13th state.
The first Carlisle postmaster was George Kline who had no assistants, clerks or letter carriers. By comparison, Celeb Brinton, postmaster in 1909, had a staff of eight clerks, six urban carriers and nine rural delivery carriers.
In June 30, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt signed into law an act of Congress authorizing the construction of the Carlisle Post Office building. “May it endure for ages, a token of a generous and just government, watching over a free, prosperous and contented people,” Olmsted said.
Decades later, the old post office was demolished and the site is now the property of the First United Church of Christ. The current post office is located just to the east on Louther Street.
Tour Through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.
