Tour Through Time: Sudden death of FDR shocked Carlisle and entire nation in 1945

It touched most everyone who heard the shocking news of the sudden passing of Franklin Delano Roosevelt on April 12, 1945.

The President had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage during a visit to Warm Springs, Georgia, where he had often received treatment for polio.

Partisan politics were swept aside by the death of a chief executive who brought the U.S. back from the brink of the Great Depression and led the country through much of World War II.

The all Republican Carlisle borough council convened a meeting long enough to adjourn out of respect for a Democrat who, five months earlier, was elected to a fourth term in the White House.

“Teachers said that the bewilderment that overtakes youth in the face of death and grief was manifest in school this morning,” The Sentinel reported on April 13. “Pupils were subdued, and there were no disciplinary problems.” For most children, FDR was the only president they had known up to that point.

Across town, at the Carlisle Barracks, the loss of the commander-in-chief intensified the seriousness of soldiers who went about their training at the time when the main function on post was the Medical Field Service School. Nazi Germany was just weeks away from surrendering.

On April 14, 400 people gathered for a memorial service in the First Presbyterian Church on the Square. The history was not lost on The Sentinel reporter who mentioned how that same sanctuary had played host to the first president during his October 1794 visit to Carlisle.

Not far from where George Washington had prayed, the church had put up a memorial to Roosevelt that included a large portrait flanked by sheaves of white lilacs and a display of American flags.

In a eulogy, Rev. Glenn M. Shafer described Roosevelt as a champion of labor, an idol for the poor and underprivileged and a hope for minority races everywhere.

“Even while he lived he was ceasing to be a man and was becoming a symbol,” Shafer said. “To those in other lands, even more than to his fellow Americans, he seemed the embodiment of the American spirit, of human freedom [and of] justice for the oppressed.”

Shafer also mentioned how Roosevelt battled back from a crippling disease to earn the highest office in the land. “If there were no other reasons to honor his memory, it would be sufficient that his heroic fight against cruel circumstances and his notable victory gives new courage and hope to stricken millions.”

Other memorial services were held in Mount Holly Springs and at Dickinson College, Carlisle Barracks and in Carlisle public school buildings.

The Sentinel published wire service stories about world leaders expressing condolences for the death. Today’s adversary was yesterday’s uneasy ally. In what was then Soviet Russia, black-bordered red flags flew over official buildings in Moscow in keeping with a decree calling for two days of mourning.

Tour through Time runs Saturday in The Sentinel print edition. Reporter Joseph Cress will work with the Cumberland County Historical Society each week to look at the county through the years. Send any questions, feature ideas or tips to jcress@cumberlink.com.

