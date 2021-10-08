Tour Through Time: Carlisle residents welcomed back Old Homers in 1924

There was enough left unchanged to bring back a feeling of “Welcome Home.”
On Oct. 14, 1924, The Sentinel newspaper ran an editorial that praised Carlisle residents for their efforts in making the town look more attractive.
The column was published in the lead-up to Old Home Week – a busy schedule of downtown events meant to draw in those dearly departed who had left Carlisle to settle in other parts of the country.
“The Old Homers will see a bigger and better town than ever before,” the editorial reads. “In the matter of streets alone, the town is way ahead of anything it ever was in former years. We now have a good system of paved streets, all paid for, and a system that any town or city could be proud of.”
Beyond the streets, the editorial board asked readers to take note of improvements around the Square and residential development on South College Street and in the Mooreland neighborhood.
There were new apartment buildings, stores, churches and schools – just in the last 15 years. And yet, the general character of Carlisle the town remained very much intact.
The borough council had a hand in this prior to Sept. 11, 1924, when a majority of representatives from all four wards adopted separate ordinances that established a town planning commission and shade tree commission. On Sept. 22, The Sentinel published an editorial supporting the twin decisions.
“By coordinating all improvements, by studying and investigating proposed plans, it [the planning commission] can relieve the council and at the same time render valuable service to it and to the town,” the column reads. “Much depends, however, upon the attitude and degree of aggressiveness of the commission once it is appointed.”
Meanwhile, the other ordinance made it illegal for any property owner or tenant to plant, trim or remove a tree from a public street without first obtaining a permit from the Shade Tree Commission.
“The idea of this is to protect the trees, on the theory that they are more or less public property,” the column reads. “Our shade trees are getting fewer, due in part to the paving of streets. Perhaps the activities of the commission will help to save them and to increase the number.”
On Nov. 5, 1924, The Sentinel published a photograph of a recent borough meeting during which all 15 council members were present. In late December, council approved a general fund budget of $115,100 which included $9,600 in salaries for eight police officers and a $4,000 salary for the borough manager.
