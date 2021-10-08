Tour Through Time: Carlisle residents welcomed back Old Homers in 1924

There was enough left unchanged to bring back a feeling of “Welcome Home.”

On Oct. 14, 1924, The Sentinel newspaper ran an editorial that praised Carlisle residents for their efforts in making the town look more attractive.

The column was published in the lead-up to Old Home Week – a busy schedule of downtown events meant to draw in those dearly departed who had left Carlisle to settle in other parts of the country.

“The Old Homers will see a bigger and better town than ever before,” the editorial reads. “In the matter of streets alone, the town is way ahead of anything it ever was in former years. We now have a good system of paved streets, all paid for, and a system that any town or city could be proud of.”

Beyond the streets, the editorial board asked readers to take note of improvements around the Square and residential development on South College Street and in the Mooreland neighborhood.

There were new apartment buildings, stores, churches and schools – just in the last 15 years. And yet, the general character of Carlisle the town remained very much intact.

