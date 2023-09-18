Consumer advocate was just one of the many hats that Carlisle native James W. Sullivan wore during his lifetime.

As a teenage boy, he was an eyewitness to his hometown being invaded by the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia back in late June 1863.

Over time, Sullivan became a printer, a newspaper editor, an author, a world traveler and a bureau chief within the Council of National Defense during World War I.

Sullivan would cross the Atlantic Ocean 26 times by sea. For 15 of those trips, he was paid a salary and had all expenses paid. The other voyages were made on his own initiative to study conditions abroad. He and his wife lived 18 years in Europe and North Africa.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson appointed Sullivan to a committee tasked with recommending a price per bushel for that year's wheat crop on or before a Sept. 1 deadline.

Lobbyists for American farmers wanted the price fixed at between $2.50 to $2.75 while Sullivan pressed for a low of $1.84 on behalf of consumers, The Sentinel reported.

A compromise price of $2.20 was reached after weeks of discussions. It was estimated that this saved the American consumer about $31 million, according to the newspaper.

Being on the committee was momentous at the time. In the lead-up to the compromise, the Wilson administration issued a series of executive orders giving the federal government greater power to supervise the distribution of wheat and the manufacture and sale of flour.

The changes included the elimination of buying agencies at the principal terminals, the licensing of grain elevators and mills, the regulation of exchanges and the fixing of fair prices, The Sentinel reported on Aug. 14, 1917. "Wheat and flour are taken up first because the wheat crop is beginning to move, making it the most difficult problem to handle now."

In early June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its annual forecast, predicted a nationwide wheat crop of about 656 million bushels. Four months later, in early October, The Sentinel reported that the national yield came out to about 659.8 million bushels.

Of that, Pennsylvania farmers harvested a crop of 26.36 million bushels in 1917 compared to 25.68 million the prior year.

On Oct. 18, 1917, The Sentinel reported that Cumberland County was fifth in wheat production that year with a yield of 1.23 million bushels compared to 1.12 million bushels in 1916.

Lancaster County was number one in wheat production followed by York, Franklin and Berks counties. With its yield, Cumberland County edged out both Chester and Adams counties.

As for Sullivan, he returned to Carlisle in 1934 to live out his few remaining years in his hometown. He died on Sept. 27, 1938 at age 91 and is buried in the Old Graveyard on East South Street in Carlisle.

