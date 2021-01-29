Tour Through Time: Carlisle florist was international expert in botany

Great care must be taken when pruning a fruit tree, grapevine or shrub.

It was not just a question of when to prune, but on whom to rely to do the work.

A Sentinel display ad from Jan. 31, 1929, put the expertise on Jesse Robbins, a Carlisle florist and “jobbing gardener.”

It implored local residents to hire Robbins rather than guess whether a plant should be pruned before or after it flowers.

While some boast about having skill or special knowledge, Robbins had the credentials to back it up. Born in England on May 27, 1864, his years of practical hands-on training far exceeded any college course on advanced botany, according to the 1905 edition of the Biographical Annals of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

Robbins got his start during a four-year apprenticeship with Sneed Park in Bristol. From there, he took advantage of opportunities in Chelsea, London, the Isles of Scilly off Cornwall and the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew. Through it all, he gained specialized knowledge on orchids, water lilies, ferns, narcissus and other bulbous plants.