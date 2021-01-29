Tour Through Time: Carlisle florist was international expert in botany

Great care must be taken when pruning a fruit tree, grapevine or shrub.
It was not just a question of when to prune, but on whom to rely to do the work.
A Sentinel display ad from Jan. 31, 1929, put the expertise on Jesse Robbins, a Carlisle florist and “jobbing gardener.”
It implored local residents to hire Robbins rather than guess whether a plant should be pruned before or after it flowers.
While some boast about having skill or special knowledge, Robbins had the credentials to back it up. Born in England on May 27, 1864, his years of practical hands-on training far exceeded any college course on advanced botany, according to the 1905 edition of the Biographical Annals of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.
Robbins got his start during a four-year apprenticeship with Sneed Park in Bristol. From there, he took advantage of opportunities in Chelsea, London, the Isles of Scilly off Cornwall and the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew. Through it all, he gained specialized knowledge on orchids, water lilies, ferns, narcissus and other bulbous plants.
In April 1889, at age 25, he came to the United States, landing in Boston on May 1. He worked as a private gardener in Massachusetts before moving to Carlisle in 1893. Before opening his own business, Robbins was employed for 18 months as the private gardener to millionaire Frank C. Bosler.
In mid-January 1895, Robbins was located on West Louther Street at the old Campbell greenhouse, according to the annals. He moved the following June to what became his permanent location on East Ridge Street. In just 10 years, Robbins turned his business into a thriving enterprise with a total of five greenhouses and three acres of cultivated plants.
One greenhouse was set aside for violets while portions of other buildings housed roses, carnations, palms and chrysanthemums.
“Patronage came from the flower loving residents of Carlisle,” the annals article reads. “All of his surroundings are first-class and substantial. He is one of the progressive and energetic young businessmen in the city, who has accomplished success on account of his industry and close attention of his own.”
On the morning of Sept. 15, 1935, Robbins attended Sunday school and services at the Second Presbyterian Church. He suffered a heart attack at his home on Ridge Street around 1:30 p.m., but responded well to treatment by his physician. Just as the doctor was leaving, Robbins suffered a second heart attack, which resulted in his death at age 71. He is buried in Ashland Cemetery.
