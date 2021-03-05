Tour Through Time: 1943 fire destroyed old Silver Spring mill

The basement was an inferno when firefighters arrived at the old stone mill in Silver Spring Township, which housed the Camp Hill Art Press.

It was early in the morning of Feb. 18, 1943. Fire was consuming the large wooden doors to the first and second floors of the four-story building.

By the time it was over, the roof and upper floors had collapsed into the basement. Walls were all that remained along with burning cinders that flared up briefly in the afternoon.

A passing motorist first noticed the blaze around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 17. The Sentinel reported how the Washington Fire Company in Mechanicsburg was joined at the scene by volunteers from the Camp Hill Fire Company and Midway Fire Company of Enola.

But the fire had plenty of fuel. Lost in the ruins were 20 tons of paper stock and all the powered and hand presses. It was World War II on the home front and Art Press was under a government contract to provide letterheads and stationary to Army camps throughout the U.S. The Harrisburg Telegraph reported in its coverage.