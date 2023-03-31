Minerva White was in for a rude awakening around midnight on July 9-10, 1904.

She had dozed off while waiting for teams of horses to pass through the toll gate in the Holly Gap.

Like her late mother, Matilda Vickers, White was the gate keeper in charge of a segment of road between Carlisle and Gettysburg. The door to the toll house was open. She was not in the habit of locking it.

Deep in slumber, White was startled by the press of hands on her shoulders, the Carlisle Evening Herald reported on July 11. “When she opened her eyes, all was dark — the thief having extinguished the lamps.

“A furious shuffle then ensued in which the assailant dashed her against the floor,” the story reads. “Miss White begged for her release and offered to give the desperado five dollars. It was all the money she had if he would let her free. He did just what was asked of him.”

Newspaper accounts vary slightly on what happened next. The Herald reported that White got up to light the lamp and retrieve the cash. “She told him to come and get the money, but he would not do it,” the story reads. “Then Miss White threw it outside, set the lamp on the table and collapsed into the chair. The thief then took the money and made her escape.”

The Sentinel, in its coverage, reported that White got a light to retrieve the money, but the culprit went outside to avoid being identified. She then threw the $5 dollar bill out the window to her assailant who escaped into the night.

The Sentinel correspondent for Mount Holly Springs had a different version of the assault. That journalist wrote that White was awakened by a slap on the shoulder only to discover that the lamp she had placed on the table was extinguished.

“She thought that it was some friend trying to play a joke on her,” the correspondent reported. “[She] called him by name and asked him to light the light and stop his foolishness, but the friend never spoke, but seized by the waist … hurled her to the floor and struggled with her. At the same time, the victim [was] fighting with all the strength her poor weak body could muster … appealing to him…

“The struggle lasted about one hour,” the correspondent reported. “Before leaving, he lifted her from the floor and placed her in a chair. Miss White suffers from a number of bruises on the body and limbs — the result of being dragged around the room by her assailant.”

The suspect

Soon after the assailant left, two men, Huber Morrison and Ross Rudolph, were passing by the toll house when they heard White moan, the Herald reported. “They investigated and saw the condition in which she was in.”

Morrison and Rudolph went to the home of James Steese in Mount Holly Springs and woke him up. Together, they returned to the toll house where White had recovered enough to give her account of the assault along with a description of her assailant as being heavy set with a mustache.

As word circulated, local residents were outraged and Constable H.J. Bentley of Carlisle was dispatched to the scene to investigate the crime. Suspicions fell on George Smith of Mount Holly Spring who was found in a hut about a mile and a half west of Mount Holly Springs, the Herald reported.

Smith was held in the Cumberland County jail until July 15 when he was transported back to Mount Holly Springs for a hearing before the local magisterial district judge.

Several witnesses were heard, including White who could not positively identify Smith as her assailant though his appearance closely matched her description. A search during his arrest turned up a $5 dollar bill. The Sentinel, in its coverage, described Smith as a 35-year-old man employed by the repair gang of the Carlisle-Mount Holly Springs railway.

On July 20, the Herald reported that Smith had posted $600 in bail and was released from the county jail. Almost two months later, on Sept. 15, The Sentinel reported that a grand jury had opted to ignore the bill of indictment against Smith on the charges of larceny and assault involving the White case.

Surprise finish

Thirteen months later, on Oct. 28, 1905, White died at 76 of heart failure. But her story didn’t end there. In fact, it took an unexpected turn.

“Nearly a bushel of silver was found in the attic of the toll gate house at Mount Holly upon the death of Miss Minerva White this morning,” The Sentinel reported. “This was evidently the accumulation of many years. It was gathered up by Joshua P. Bixler and brought to Carlisle where it was placed in the vault of the Carlisle Deposit Bank until a legal executive or representative is appointed. It is not known that she [Minerva] has any living relatives.”

Bixler was the turnpike official tasked with the disposition of the tolls collected by White. Part of his job was to search the premises after her death for paperwork belonging to the company.

On April 6, 1936, The Sentinel reprinted excerpts from a 1904 news article from the newspaper the Mt. Holly Echo. That article stated that White and her mother traveled from Virginia to Mount Holly Springs in 1859. White was employed in the local paper mills until about 1870 when she and her mother took charge of the toll gate and supplemented their income by keeping a small store.

After her mother died in 1885, White took over the management of the toll gate. She lived alone and collected tolls up until a few days of her death.

The stash found in late October 1905 took the form of silver coins tied up in various paper packages. Just over a week later, on Nov. 7, The Sentinel reported that several ladies had found within the toll house different sums of money totaling $1,125 bringing up the total value of the hoarded savings to $3,775.

On July 17, 1906, just over two years after White was assaulted, The Sentinel reported that a decision had been reached on the disposition of the money recovered from the toll house.

“After expenses, costs and claims are paid, the state will get over $2,500,” the news article read. “This morning in court, D.M. Graham, auditor of the estate, reported that the property of the deceased goes to the state, there being no heirs or known kindred.”

While there were rumors of heirs in Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota and Chester County, Pennsylvania, nothing ever came out of those follow-up investigations.