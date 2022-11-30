Timeline: Dickinson Law School has roots in Carlisle dating back 189 years

Long before the words “Penn State” were included in its name, Dickinson Law School shared a common heritage with Carlisle and Dickinson College.

The latest chapter in the law school’s 189-year history is about to be written. Its opening paragraph was breaking news on Tuesday when Pennsylvania State University President Neeli Bendapudi recommended the university reunite its law schools and make Carlisle, not State College, the primary location.

Under this proposal, Dickinson Law’s Danielle Conway would lead the united school as the dean.

Should this new configuration become a reality, it would end the dual-campus concept that emerged from that turbulent era in the early 2000's when the law school faced a major identity crisis and a possible move from Carlisle.

Below is a timeline of significant events in the history of the shared heritage:

June 1833

Judge John Reed writes a letter to the Dickinson College board of trustees requesting that he be allowed to operate a law school out of his home on the southwest corner of West High and South West streets in Carlisle. Reed only wanted his school to be affiliated in name to the college. He would shoulder the financial burden of its operations.

Sept. 27, 1833

The trustees grant Reed’s request and, on Jan. 9, 1834, they officially approve the plan for him to operate the law school.

April 1, 1834

Dickinson School of Law starts up. In the lead-up to its opening, Reed advertises his school in 11 editions of the American Volunteer newspaper. Back then, tuition was $75 and the program could be completed in two years if the student had prior college or was properly prepared.

1834 to 1850

The law school graduates 35 students including Andrew Curtin, Pennsylvania governor during the Civil War.

1850

Reed dies, leaving behind no mechanism in which to continue the law school. It stays dormant until 1862 when Dickinson College appointed Judge James Graham professor of law. Graham ran the program until fall 1882 when he died, ending the second phase of Dickinson School of Law.

1890

The law school is reorganized into an independent nonprofit corporation separate from Dickinson College. Close friends Wilbur Fisk Sadler and William Trickett were instrumental in this critical stage in the school’s development. Sadler directed the 1890 reorganization effort while Trickett served as its first dean for 38 years.

In these early years, the line between the two institutions was hard to distinguish. Law school courses were included in the Dickinson College catalog as though it was simply a department of the college. Law school students often participated in college activities and played on its athletic teams. Both schools had identical graduation ceremonies.

From 1890 to 1917

The law school’s enrollment grew from about 17 students to over 200, according to Burton Laub, author of “The Dickinson School of Law: Proud and Independent.” The school had outgrown its facility at Emory Chapel on the Dickinson College campus.

October 1916

The law school purchases a site fronting South College Street. R.R. Markley of Harrisburg was hired as the architect to design what became known as Trickett Hall. The total cost to develop this iconic building came out to $9.25 million.

August 1918

Trickett Hall is dedicated. It has since become a symbol of the law school.

July 1997

After over a century of operating independently, Dickinson School of Law officially becomes part of Pennsylvania State University.

November 2003

An anonymous source leaks a confidential memo to The Sentinel revealing that Dickinson School of Law was being offered a new $60 million home on the Penn State main campus in State College if the university’s board of governors agreed to forsake Carlisle. Then-Sentinel Executive Editor Carol Talley made the stakes clear when she wrote that board approval was the only thing that stood in the way of the proposed relocation by fall 2008.

Public reaction to the memo was strong. Carlisle Borough Council adopted a resolution urging the governors to keep the law school in Carlisle. Community groups prepared a formal response outlining the economic and social consequences of a move. There were protests, lobbying and letters to the editor — all aimed at keeping the law school in Carlisle.

Early 2005

The governing boards of both the law school and Penn State approved a dual-campus option setting in motion the configuration that exists today. There was discussion at one point about demolishing Trickett Hall because it reportedly had structural problems.

January 2008

Work begins on the project to revamp the Carlisle law school campus. The 1963 and 1978 additions to Trickett Hall are demolished along with “the curtilage,” a collection of small brick buildings on South College Street that once served as faculty offices. Construction also starts on Lewis Katz Hall between Trickett Hall and the 1985 addition. The Hall will consist of three seminar rooms, three large classrooms, two conference rooms, a courtyard, a commons area and a 250-seat courtroom/auditorium. Trickett Hall is to be renovated to house the H. Laddie Montague Jr. Law Library, a legislative hearing room and an audio-visual server and control room. The signature columns of the main entrance are restored.

April 16, 2010

Penn State dedicates the Lewis Katz Hall and updated H. Laddie Montague Jr. Law Library of Dickinson School of Law. Philip McConnaughay, the dean at the time, said the Carlisle campus has capacity for 400 to 500 students and 100 staff and faculty.

August 2015

The Sentinel reports in its annual community guide that Penn State’s Dickinson Law had an incoming class that fall of 66 students. The tuition for 2015-2016 was $61,826, with room and board included.

January 2019

In a news release, the university announces that Danielle Conway will take over as the dean of Penn State’s Dickinson Law in Carlisle effective July 1.