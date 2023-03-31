The more she learned, the more Pam Still began to realize the important role that women played in the history of Mount Holly Springs.
“They were so pivotal to where we are today,” she said. “It’s important to look at our past and think about our future and where we’re going.”
For Still, inspiration began as curiosity into the background of the old stone house she owns on Baltimore Avenue in the downtown. Her property dates from 1794.
“While I was doing research, it became apparent to me that some pretty amazing women owned or lived in my home,” Still said. “That’s what sparked my interest.”
Her investigation became the script for “Holly Heroines: Stories Seldom Told,” a theatrical production of eight skits that focus on 10 women.
“It almost wrote itself,” Still said. “I had all this information that I was gathering up. I thought the best way to get this drama across to our community was to present it in the form of a play.”
People are also reading…
The timespan of the play goes from the late 1700s with Elizabeth McKinney to present-day with Harriet Gumby. McKinney was a widow living in a fort in Shippensburg before she bought about 400 acres of what became known as Mount Holly Springs.
“She came here as the first settler, purchased the acres and then started selling off land,” Still said. The deed to the old house on Baltimore Avenue includes a reference to the transaction with McKinney, she said.
Gumby was the granddaughter of a freed slave who built the Mount Tabor Church on Cedar Avenue. For years, Gumby was the caretaker of the church, which was once the hub of a thriving Black community in the borough. That building is being stabilized and restored.
In between, there are stories of such women as Alice Swaim, a world famous poet, and Anna Steese, a housewife who promoted education. Perhaps the best known woman in borough history is Amelia Givin, who built the public library and managed a local paper mill.
Because local history books focus on men, Still wanted the play to focus on women. She was helped by her next door neighbor, Ryan Boyles, a director at the Allenberry Playhouse, who agreed to produce the play and line up actors.
Proceeds from ticket sales will mostly benefit the library with a portion of the money going to the Cumberland County Historical Society, which provided the costumes for the production, Still said.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.