Event tickets

The public is invited to attend the premiere of “Holly Heroines: Stories Seldom Told” scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April, at the Church of God, 602 McLand Drive, in Mount Holly Springs.

Tickets are being sold at the Amelia Givin Library, 114 N. Baltimore Ave., or the Whimsical Poppy, 417 N. Baltimore Ave.

Dinner/theater tickets are $25 each while tickets for the show only are $10. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for hors d'oeuvres that start at 6 p.m. Community tables will be set up for guests to browse prior to the dinner and show.