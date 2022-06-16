The Good Old Summertime (1928): Willow Mill Park was the scene of spiritual resort and amusement park

The Department of Prenatal Care provided a beautiful setting for mothers-to-be to have their babies.

At least, that’s how the brochure described the rustic retreat along the Conodoguinet Creek just north of the present-day Carlisle Pike off Route 114 in Silver Spring Township.

What started as a mill complex and industrial hub has morphed over the past two centuries into a spiritual resort, an amusement park and a venue for passive recreation.

Much of the history of Willow Mill Park is detailed in the 2015 book “Water-Powered Mills of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania,” published by the Cumberland County Historical Society.

First owned by John Walker, the creek side property was passed down to business partners Thomas Fisher and Jacob Haldeman in 1809. They owned it together until 1815 when Haldeman died. Fisher then continued to run the operation until 1835 when it passed to George Bucher who kept it up until 1880. At one point, the mill complex had machinery to grind wheat into flour, saw logs into timber, press seeds into oil and crush limestone into powder for plaster.

In 1880, James Saxton Huston purchased the operation that burned to the ground in 1881. That fire forced Huston to build a second mill, which burned down in 1885 with an even greater loss, according to the Mill book. Determined, Huston built the mill that exists today and the property stayed in the family until the death of his daughter-in-law Annie W. Huston in the late 1920s.

After the Huston family, Willow Mill passed to Raymond DeWalt in 1928. Having developed a line of power tools, DeWalt was familiar with manufacturing and savvy enough to realize the days of the water-powered mill as an industry driver were numbered.

DeWalt and his family capitalized on the mill’s natural and historic setting to develop a pastoral retreat promoting simple country life. He maintained the mill as a curiosity using its machinery to supply electricity to an adjoining inn and to grind corn meal that was served to guests. His clientele was a departure from the mainstream for the early 20th century.

“A special brochure was developed to attract members of a Rosicrucian group called the ‘Architects of Human Development’ who felt that Willow Mill Farm was an appropriate site for the study of ‘occult laws’ driving from ‘Lemuria, Atlantis [and] the halls of ancient, mystic Egypt,’” according to the Mill Book. The brochure mentioned such features as the Department of Prenatal Care, a Girl’s Camp and opportunities for group members to pursue metaphysics and the Secret Schools.

During the 1920s, the property was the setting of the Miss Pennsylvania Pageant and served as a popular spot for swimming and roller skating. Gradually, Willow Mill developed into an amusement park complete with bumper cars, a giant slide, a carousel, a miniature golf course and kiddie versions of cars, fire engines and airplanes.

In June 2004, The Sentinel published an article about the roller coaster that operated for decades at Willow Mill. Described as tame by modern standards, the Blue Streak wasn’t very high but stood out as the park’s feature ride, according to Richard Hupper, who worked at the park during and after his high school years from 1954 until the early 1960s.

“It was a fun ride,” he said. “The cars were all painted blue. It had black handrails you held onto in the front. It was tricky because when it got back [to the station] the operator had to apply the brake to it.”

Any miscalculation in the amount of tension could result in the train stopping short or overshooting the platform. The brake would lift the train off the track.

Hupper remembered how the park offered nickel days after September where the rides, hot dogs and popsicles all cost five cents.

The Blue Streak was severely damaged by Hurricane Agnes in 1972. The owners rebuilt the coaster, brought in red trains from Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters and renamed the ride the “Red Streaker.”

In 2004, Ray Ueberroth was an archivist with American Coaster Enthusiasts. He described the Red Streaker as a family coaster with a track shaped like a flattened oval with a lot of dips. The largest drop measured about 35 feet tall.

The coaster’s train included two cars with four benches per car, a rare sight in contemporary parks. Another feature was the little train that went under the Red Streaker.

Floodwater from Agnes destroyed 80% of the amusement park including the carousal. Though the owners rebuilt and reopened the park for the 1973, it closed in the late 1980s due to declining attendance and the rising cost of liability insurance. Silver Spring Township purchased the land in early 1995 and has since converted it into a public park. As for the Red Streaker, it was dismantled between September and December 1994 and placed into storage.

