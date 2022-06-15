The Good Old Summertime (1924): One-day fair in Mechanicsburg has been around almost a century

The mime was an easy target for children out for a laugh.

Dressed as a house painter, the street performer had to stand absolutely still in front of a hardware store.

“All the kids in town heckled him to try to make him smile,” said Richard Snelbaker, a lifelong Mechanicsburg area resident.

“My own kids would meet me there,” he said. “I could turn them loose and they did not get into trouble. I don’t know how many goldfish we won throwing pingpong balls.”

Jubilee Day has developed into such a tradition that former Mechanicsburg residents from across the country schedule vacation time around the one-day street fair. High school reunions are organized in conjunction with the annual event that can trace its history to 1923.

That year, a group of local businessmen attended a townwide celebration in Gettysburg. They were so impressed by what they saw they decided Mechanicsburg needed a fair.

They formed a committee to organize an event to thank customers for their patronage. Originally known as the Farmers and Merchants Jubilee Day, the first one was held on May 10, 1924.

Eventually, the date shifted to late June. By then, school was out and farmers were in the midst of a traditional lull in their springtime workload.

The first two years, Jubilee Day was confined to Main Street from Market to Frederick. That changed in 1926 when the Automobile Dealers and Merchants Association, principal sponsors of the event, expanded the exhibit area from High to Arch streets on Main Street and from the railroad crossing south to Locust Street on Market Street.

Association leaders decided it was time to create a permanent year-round organization to run Jubilee Day. Thus was born on Oct. 10, 1927, the Mechanicsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The early years of Jubilee Day celebrated this tie to agriculture with livestock and farm equipment displays and the judging of chicken, butter, eggs, corn and cattle. This connection to farming gradually faded over the decades as commercial development came into the outlying townships.

The chamber continued to hold judging of the Cumberland County 4-H livestock divisions until 1973. Over time, Jubilee Day has played host to flower shows, wildlife displays, industrial exhibits, craft demonstrations, baby parades, bicycle races and annual contests for honorary Jubilee Day Queen.

By the mid-30s, the chamber shortened the name to just Jubilee Day and settled on always holding the event on a Thursday. It had been a tradition for Mechanicsburg businesses to close early on a Thursday afternoon as a way of giving their employees time off to compensate for having to work late on Saturday evenings.

The traditional June date was only changed twice. In 1928 it was moved to August so the celebration could coincide with the borough’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of incorporation. Almost 50 years later, Jubilee Day was held on July 1 to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial.

There have only been two periods in its almost 100-year history where Jubilee Day was not held. The first was from 1940 to 1945 because of World War II and the need to ration fuel. The second was in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jubilee Day has been held rain or shine except for 1955 when the event was totally rained out.

