The Good Old Summertime (1908): Carlisle had Cave Hill and Bellaire -- two parks linked by Conodoguinet Creek

Hiawatha had a knack for making waves pleasing to Bellaire Park visitors.

The speed boat was tied to the shore so that its powerful motor could stir the waters of the Conodoguinet Creek.

The opportunity for bathing was a unique feature of this resort located a mile and a half upstream from Cave Hill Park, a wooded area at the end of West Street extended in Carlisle.

In a February 1989 article, The Sentinel quoted excerpts taken from the Official Souvenir Book of the Cumberland Centennial Celebration and Old Home Week.

The excerpts said generations of Carlisle area residents were accustomed to having picnics at Cave Hill, a patch of wilderness that included a draw based on a shady chapter in local history.

Legend has it that Lewis the Robber once took shelter in Cave Hill and buried treasure in a chamber called the Devil’s Dining Room. In the 1890s, a regular trolley service dropped off passengers every half hour.

In 1908, this scenic spot was developed into a staging area for boat rides up the creek to Bellaire Park. The souvenir book touted the benefits of a visit.

“Instead of the rough and steep hill your fathers had to scramble down to reach the creek, a walk … has been built to the water’s edge, where a beautiful terraced lawn and substantial water front … have been constructed together with a dock for the Bellaire Park boats,” an excerpt reads.

The book describes Bellaire Park as “second to none as an ideal place for a pleasure ground.” The resort had seats, swings, a restaurant, a brick fireplace and a dance pavilion on a hill overlooking the creek. But bathing in the Conodoguinet made it different from other parks in the area.

“An up-to-date bath house and sand beach have been installed, together with spring board, diving tower, chute and other appliances to afford amusement to the bathers,” the excerpt reads.

On March 11, 1908, The Sentinel published an article that said planned upgrades to Cave Hill included the construction of a modern trolley station and a waiting room at the boat landing.

Three motor launches were purchased to shuttle passengers from Cave Hill to Bellaire Park and then back again. The boats were named Bellaire, Hiawatha and Louise.

Not every outcome was a happy one. On July 15, 1911, the motor launch Bellaire collided with a rowboat near the entrance to Pike Pond. John Graham, 41, of Carlisle, was knocked into the water with his 7-year-old son Charlie. Though the child was saved by a Bellaire passenger, the father drowned.

On July 28, 1933, The Sentinel reported that motor launch service from Cave Hill to Bellaire Park ended between 1925 and 1927 due to the advent of the automobile.

In 1963, The Sentinel reported that the local Kiwanis Club purchased Cave Hill for the purpose of turning it over to the borough for development of what is today a park and nature preserve.

Cave Hill is listed as a take-out only access point to the creek because of its location just upstream from the Carlisle Raw Water Intake Dam. For more information, visit www.cavehillcarlisle.org.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.