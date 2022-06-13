The Good Old Summertime (1905): Boiling Springs Trolley Park was place to be for social dances

Wanted: Only those of good moral character. ... The best of order must be maintained.

The owners of the Boiling Springs trolley park had latitude to be picky about their clientele.

Their dance pavilion was not only a popular destination for the younger crowd it was a marvel to behold.

In Feb. 1989, The Sentinel interviewed local historian George Diffenderfer for a special section of feature stories detailing early 20th century living.

Diffenderfer was 83 at the time and remembered how public dances were held in Boiling Springs every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the pavilion.

The structure had a dance floor that extended over a portion of the present-day Children’s Lake along with a stage that hung from the ceiling to allow more room.

The book “Historic South Middleton” said the pavilion was lit with over 200 electric lights. A tree-lined Lovers Lane led away from the building, across a bridge and down to the Pumping House at the lower end of the spring-fed lake.

“The opening dance at Boiling Springs under the auspices of the Germania Orchestra will be held this Thursday evening, June 7,” The Sentinel reported on June 6, 1900. “We again take pleasure in announcing that no one without a good character will be allowed on the [dance] floor.”

A ticket was 13 cents for the roundtrip trolley ride from the Square in Carlisle. The price per couple was 25 cents, good for any time after 5 p.m. the evening of the dance.

Even those who didn’t dance were welcome. “Quite a few benches have been taken out and placed on that beautiful lawn where you can sit and enjoy the music,” The Sentinel reported.

In the early 20th century, dance steps like the Bunny Hug, the Turkey Trot, the Grizzly Bear, the Fish Walk and the Maxie were all the rage. It was a time when dancing was looked upon by many religious leaders as wicked and sinful.

The history of Boiling Springs revolves around its water resources, according to the Gardner Digital Library, an online resource maintained by the Cumberland County Historical Society.

In the 1750s, 20 springs were dammed up to create a seven-acre lake that produced water power for what became the Carlisle Ironworks operated by Michael Ege.

Much later in its history, Boiling Springs grew into a commercial center for the surrounding area. A trolley line was extended to the village in 1895 and a trolley park operated from 1905 to 1930. This park brought thousands of visitors to the east side of the lake for recreation.

A search on newspapers.com turned up some interesting tidbits on visitors to the park:

On Aug. 14, 1912, The Sentinel ran a classified ad for the upcoming Farmers Industrial Picnic in which park superintendent H.B. Markley said Professor H.A. Surface of Harrisburg would give a short lecture on “The Best and Cheapest Way to Maintain Soil Fertility.” Later, the Honorable W.F. Creasey “will be on hand with a spicy talk for the farmer,” Markley said.

On June 23, 1913, The Sentinel published a story about a picnic held over the weekend by the Church of God Sunday School. A busy program of contests took place on Saturday afternoon during which each winner earned a “good and appropriate” prize. Some examples include a necktie for Chester Gates for winning the “100 yard dash for young men,” a coin purse for Alta Stover for winning “the running race for girls,” and a “sweet sixteen” for Mable Richwine for winning “baseball throwing.”

On July 13, 1915, The Sentinel published a story about an outing held by the Cumberland County Medical Society. The newspaper reported that the visit provided the members with relief from stress and “other physical impairments due to [the] close application to their profession.” Still, the physicians had the presence of mind to take in “a most excellent and comprehensive paper on Intestinal Obstruction” by Dr. Francis P. Ball, a physician from Lock Haven.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

