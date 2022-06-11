The Good Old Summertime (1901): At its peak, a trolley to Holly left Carlisle every 30 minutes

The future leader of the local chamber of commerce first arrived in Carlisle in 1906. One of his goals right away was to take the Trolley to Holly and visit the popular summer resort.

“That ride, through fertile fields, past old stone farm houses and huge barns to a neat village,” he wrote in a letter published decades later. “The line ended at a little park where I walked beside the stream through the woods to a pretty mountain lake.”

The park drew visitors from as far away as Philadelphia to bask in a natural form of air-conditioning. “The combination of the narrow gap and the mountain stream made the temperature many degrees cooler than the sweltering valley,” George Diffenderfer told The Sentinel in February 1989.

That year, the newspaper published a special edition detailing life in Cumberland County during the early 20th century. Diffenderfer was 82 at the time and the author of what he called a personal “compilation of nostalgia” titled “I Believe in Yesterday.”

“During the stinking hot summers, Holly Park provided not only a change of scenery but also allowed the sweating natives to drop their respective body heats considerably,” he said. “This phenomena coupled with Pat’s amusements caused the trolley company’s business to boom for some 15 years.”

The “Pat” he was referring to was Harrisburg entrepreneur Patricio Russ who opened the trolley park in 1901 shortly after he completed the Holly Trolley line. Russ leased land between what is now the Holly Inn and what was once a paper mill just beyond the gap in the mountain. There, he built a dance pavilion, a bandstand, a restaurant and a network of picnic spots, flower gardens and footpaths.

Three years later, in 1904, Russ leased more land that included an artificial lake created by the paper mill’s dam. This attraction offered park visitors the opportunity to rent a canoe.

“Pat’s amusements” included picnic tables, a boathouse and bathing facilities. There was also a roller coaster called a “Kelly Slide” on the present site of the Deer Lodge.

The coaster was shut down in 1913 after a man was thrown to his death while the car was moving through a tight turn, Diffenderfer said. As the story goes, the man leaned out of the car to tell two women riding in the car ahead that if they stayed on the coaster he would pay for another ride.

The charter to build the trolley line between downtown Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs was filed with the State Department on June 27, 1900, by a group of local businessmen. The route took passengers from South Hanover Street, along the present-day Holly Pike to the southern limits of Mount Holly Springs.

Passengers disembarked the trolley near the present-day Deer Lodge. From there, park visitors could travel up the mountain road that connects to the lodge parking lot.

For years, borough native Robert Murray collected photographs from the bygone days of Mount Holly Springs. His collection includes snapshots of ladies sitting at picnic tables, baseball games, food spread out on tables and musicians playing to the crowds.

“It was a big deal,” Murray said about the trolley park. “It was the place where the rich and affluent came to relax and recuperate.”

The park became so popular for family reunions, Sunday school picnics and Granger events, people were encouraged to sign up early to book a date. Harvest Home picnics held in August drew thousands of people to Mount Holly Springs and the park became the host site of the first Ferris wheel in Cumberland County.

At one point, free public concerts were held every Sunday in a dance pavilion that measured roughly 80 feet long by 40 feet wide and sported one of the finest maple floors in south-central Pennsylvania. Different kinds of dances were held depending on the day of the week.

Some details on the history of the Holly Trolley Park are included in the booklet “A Picturesque View of Mount Holly Springs,” which was published in 1973 in celebration of the borough’s centennial.

That booklet said Tuesday was the night for reels and waltzes while Saturday was for polkas and jigs.

As a promotional tool, the Carlisle and Mount Holly Railway published a “Trolley to Holly” travel pamphlet advertising the features of the park.

The quality of the drinking water was a selling point that was reportedly recommended by prominent doctors. “Natural springs are scattered all over the park and are noted for their medicinal qualities,” the pamphlet reads. “Some contain iron, and all are clear, cold and sparkling at all seasons in the year.”

At its peak, the trolley line had a car departing the Square in Carlisle every 30 minutes. The popularity of Mount Holly Park decreased as the use of automobiles increased and people started to leave the area for vacations and weekend trips. Trolley service in Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs ended the night of Dec. 1, 1930.

