The Good Old Summertime (1874): The Great Grangers' picnic at Williams Grove became an engine of social reform

Health officials nowadays would have a conniption over a fond memory of the Great Grangers’ Picnic Exhibition at William Grove in what is now Monroe Township.

The childhood experiences of Rolla F. Lehman Sr. were the focus of an August 1968 article by Martie Kunkel that was published in the Carlisle Shoppers’ Guide.

“It was quite the gathering place,” Lehman said. “Most of the time you had to line up to get a drink. There was a bunch of tin dippers hanging from chains. When your turn came, you’d just grab the dipper.”

A Dillsburg man who grew up on a farm near Oakville, Cumberland County, Lehman started attending the annual picnic in 1908. One of his regular stops was a pagoda-like structure that sheltered a spring with cold refreshing water.

Lehman said everyone present drew water from the same tub. Once their thirst was slackened, they poured back what was left. There were even some people who wiped off the rim of the dipper with their shirt sleeve.

“A funny thing though we didn’t seem to catch any more viruses, bugs, than we do now. Not so many really,” Lehman said.

In its heyday, the weeklong agricultural festival drew upward of 100,000 guests from more than 30 states to Williams Grove in Monroe Township mostly by way of the railroad or horse and buggy.

The exciting part for Lehman was being on a passenger car jammed with people inbound to the festival that operated from 1874 to 1916.

The origins of this summertime destination go back to 1873 when the Cumberland Valley Railroad leased a 28-acre grove of trees along the Yellow Breeches Creek from the Williams family, according to Warren Gates, a Dickinson College professor who wrote a paper on the Grangers picnic for a 1983 symposium on rural America.

The Pennsylvania State Grange also formed in 1873, with its first secretary being Col. Robert H. Thomas, a Mason with political connections and the publisher of the Mechanicsburg Farmers Friend and Grange Advocate and the Independent Journal in Mechanicsburg.

The summer saw the first gathering of Grangers at the grove. Back then, the outing took the form of a joint picnic of several local chapters. The second Grangers picnic in August 1874 saw the first appearance of vendors displaying their wares and offering special event pricing.

This trade show approach provided a base upon which Thomas, as the manager, developed the picnic into an annual opportunity for farmers to observe changes in farm equipment, witness field demonstrations and compare notes with their colleagues. The vendor fees not only covered the costs of running the event, but paid for special programming.

Very soon, crowds were drawn by the combination of free admission and the variety of exhibits. Gradually, the one-day event morphed into a three-day event and then a weeklong event attended by campers, hotel boarders and cottage renters. This rapid growth prompted the railroad to expand the infrastructure and develop the grove into a resort destination. Upgrades included enlarged railroad sidings and passenger shelters, additional recreation space, an enlarged amphitheater and the development of a tent and cottage area.

There was so much demand that the railroad had to lease additional engines and equipment from the Pennsylvania Railroad to provide for 25 or more special passengers trains in and out on peak days.

From the start, the picnic became a venue to showcase new farming methods and technology. The expansion to multiple days gave Thomas the flexibility to schedule notable speakers on a broad range of topics.

All this turned the Granger’s Picnic into a forum for state and national figures to drum up support for their causes among rural Americans. Because the Grange conferred upon women the same membership rights as men, the speakers included leading advocates for women’s suffrage and the temperance movement. Future President Woodrow Wilson spoke at the picnic in 1912 while he was on the campaign trail. But, by 1916, societal changes ended the picnic exhibition.

Distribution patterns for farm equipment changed to where manufacturers relied more on catalogs to process orders. Defense production related to World War I led manufacturers to roll back or eliminate exhibits. A polio outbreak decreased attendance and made exhibitors nervous about participating in a potential super spreader event.

Thomas died in 1908 leaving his son, Richard H. Thomas Jr., to take over running the event. But when the son died, there was no successor so the picnic ended and the Cumberland Valley Railroad surrendered its lease of the grove.

