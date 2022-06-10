The Good Old Summertime (1874): The Great Grangers' picnic at Williams Grove became an engine of social reform

Health officials nowadays would have a conniption over a fond memory of the Great Grangers’ Picnic Exhibition at William Grove in what is now Monroe Township.
The childhood experiences of Rolla F. Lehman Sr. were the focus of an August 1968 article by Martie Kunkel that was published in the Carlisle Shoppers’ Guide.
“It was quite the gathering place,” Lehman said. “Most of the time you had to line up to get a drink. There was a bunch of tin dippers hanging from chains. When your turn came, you’d just grab the dipper.”
A Dillsburg man who grew up on a farm near Oakville, Cumberland County, Lehman started attending the annual picnic in 1908. One of his regular stops was a pagoda-like structure that sheltered a spring with cold refreshing water.
Lehman said everyone present drew water from the same tub. Once their thirst was slackened, they poured back what was left. There were even some people who wiped off the rim of the dipper with their shirt sleeve.
People are also reading…
“A funny thing though we didn’t seem to catch any more viruses, bugs, than we do now. Not so many really,” Lehman said.
In its heyday, the weeklong agricultural festival drew upward of 100,000 guests from more than 30 states to Williams Grove in Monroe Township mostly by way of the railroad or horse and buggy.
The exciting part for Lehman was being on a passenger car jammed with people inbound to the festival that operated from 1874 to 1916.
The origins of this summertime destination go back to 1873 when the Cumberland Valley Railroad leased a 28-acre grove of trees along the Yellow Breeches Creek from the Williams family, according to Warren Gates, a Dickinson College professor who wrote a paper on the Grangers picnic for a 1983 symposium on rural America.
The Pennsylvania State Grange also formed in 1873, with its first secretary being Col. Robert H. Thomas, a Mason with political connections and the publisher of the Mechanicsburg Farmers Friend and Grange Advocate and the Independent Journal in Mechanicsburg.
The summer saw the first gathering of Grangers at the grove. Back then, the outing took the form of a joint picnic of several local chapters. The second Grangers picnic in August 1874 saw the first appearance of vendors displaying their wares and offering special event pricing.
This trade show approach provided a base upon which Thomas, as the manager, developed the picnic into an annual opportunity for farmers to observe changes in farm equipment, witness field demonstrations and compare notes with their colleagues. The vendor fees not only covered the costs of running the event, but paid for special programming.
Very soon, crowds were drawn by the combination of free admission and the variety of exhibits. Gradually, the one-day event morphed into a three-day event and then a weeklong event attended by campers, hotel boarders and cottage renters. This rapid growth prompted the railroad to expand the infrastructure and develop the grove into a resort destination. Upgrades included enlarged railroad sidings and passenger shelters, additional recreation space, an enlarged amphitheater and the development of a tent and cottage area.
There was so much demand that the railroad had to lease additional engines and equipment from the Pennsylvania Railroad to provide for 25 or more special passengers trains in and out on peak days.
From the start, the picnic became a venue to showcase new farming methods and technology. The expansion to multiple days gave Thomas the flexibility to schedule notable speakers on a broad range of topics.
All this turned the Granger’s Picnic into a forum for state and national figures to drum up support for their causes among rural Americans. Because the Grange conferred upon women the same membership rights as men, the speakers included leading advocates for women’s suffrage and the temperance movement. Future President Woodrow Wilson spoke at the picnic in 1912 while he was on the campaign trail. But, by 1916, societal changes ended the picnic exhibition.
Distribution patterns for farm equipment changed to where manufacturers relied more on catalogs to process orders. Defense production related to World War I led manufacturers to roll back or eliminate exhibits. A polio outbreak decreased attendance and made exhibitors nervous about participating in a potential super spreader event.
Thomas died in 1908 leaving his son, Richard H. Thomas Jr., to take over running the event. But when the son died, there was no successor so the picnic ended and the Cumberland Valley Railroad surrendered its lease of the grove.
Graves in the Cumberland Valley
Graves in the Valley: A hero returns home
The Sentinel offers “Graves in the Valley” throughout September, looking at some of the famous and infamous people buried in cemeteries of the Cumberland Valley:
Randall Shughart
THE HISTORY: Army Sgt. 1st Class Randall Shughart was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 13. 1958, moving with his family to the Newville area and later graduating from Big Spring High School. He is one of two of the first snipers in history to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.
A farm boy from North Newton Township, Shughart gave his life in defense of a downed helicopter crew during the Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia, on Oct. 3, 1993. The U.S. Army Ranger was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism during battle in Somalia in 1993, actions later featured in the book and movie, “Black Hawk Down.”
According to pbs.org, during the battle, Shughart and his team leader volunteered to be inserted on the ground to protect wounded soldiers, and after his third request they received permission. Once they reached the crew members, Shughart and his team leader continued to offer protective fire until he depleted his ammunition and was fatally wounded. Shughart's actions saved the life of pilot Mike Durant.
HOW THEY DIED: Shughart was fatally wounded during battle in Mogadishu, Somalia.
GRAVESITE: Westminister Memorial Gardens, 1159 Newville Road, Carlisle
Graves in the Valley: The name behind the library in Mount Holly Springs
The Sentinel offers “Graves in the Valley” throughout September, looking at some of the famous and infamous people buried in cemeteries of the Cumberland Valley:
Amelia S. Givin
THE HISTORY: Amelia S. Givin Beall was born Oct. 31, 1845.
According to the Gardner Digital Library, Amelia’s father and his brother, Samuel, were the founders of a paper mill in Mt. Holly Springs, and the Givin family lived nearby until 1865 when their home burned to the ground.
Amelia was the last surviving member of the prominent Givin family of south-central Pennsylvania. She was a philanthropic worker and provided the funds to build the Amelia S. Givin Public Library in Mt. Holly Springs, the first public library in Cumberland County. She also endowed a perpetual trust for the library.
The Amelia S. Givin Library was built during the public library movement of the late 1800s and has been in continuous operation for over a century. In her will, Amelia also bequeathed large sums of money to the Second Presbyterian Church and the Carlisle Hospital.
HOW THEY DIED: Died Oct. 5, 1915, in her home.
GRAVESITE: Buried in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle, Cumberland County.
Graves in the Valley: A soldier near his sons in Carlisle
The Sentinel offers “Graves in the Valley” throughout September, looking at some of the famous and infamous people buried in cemeteries of the Cumberland Valley:
Staff Sgt. Bruno Verano
THE HISTORY: Staff Sgt. Bruno Verano, a Pennsylvania native, served at Carlisle Barracks during the days of the Medical Field Services School.
According to the book "Carlisle Indian Industrial School: Indigenous Histories, Memories, and Reclamations," two of Verano's infant sons died during his time at Carlisle Barracks and they were buried in the Carlisle Indian School Cemetery. When he died a few years later in 1945, he was buried in row F, near his two sons.
At this time, arrangements had been made for military personnel to be buried in Ashland Cemetery, but Verano chose to be buried close to his sons. The Veranos have the distinction of being the only family with two generations interred in the Carlisle Indian School Cemetery.
HOW THEY DIED: Staff Sgt. Bruno Verano died in 1945, cause of death is unknown.
GRAVESITE: Indian School Cemetery at Carlisle Barracks.
Graves in the Valley: Resting place for a governor
The Sentinel offers “Graves in the Valley” throughout September, looking at some of the famous and infamous people buried in cemeteries of the Cumberland Valley:
Gov. Joseph Ritner
HISTORY: Gov. Joseph Ritner was born March 25, 1780, in Alsace Township, now Reading, Berks County.
Ritner, a member of the Anti-Masonic Party, was the eighth governor of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania from 1835 to 1839. Controversy surrounding his 1838 electoral defeat led to the Buckshot War. Upon his retirement from politics, Ritner lived in Mount Rock, south of Newville, Cumberland County.
According to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Ritner was elected to the General Assembly in 1820, serving five terms. On June 23, 1829, the Anti-Masonic Party in Harrisburg selected Ritner as their candidate for governor and would again in 1832. Ritner lost both elections to George Wolf, but defeated him in a third try, taking advantage of a divided Democratic Party.
As governor, Ritner spoke out against slavery and defeated General Assembly attempts to repeal the new free public school law. Education was especially important to Ritner, and under his administration, common schools in Pennsylvania grew from 762 to 5,000.
The Ritner Highway between Carlisle and Shippensburg along Route 11 in Cumberland County was named after the former governor and dedicated on July 27, 1938.
HOW THEY DIED: He died at age 89 on Oct. 16, 1869, in Mount Rock.
GRAVESITE: Mount Rock Methodist Churchyard, 598 Mount Rock Road, Newville.
Graves in the Valley: The last burial at the Indian Cemetery
Master Sgt. Clarence Barr
HISTORY: Master Sgt. Clarence F. Barr was interred at the Indian Cemetery in August 1984, and his widow was also granted burial rights alongside her husband.
According to the book “Carlisle Indian Industrial School: Indigenous Histories, Memories and Reclamations,” Barr retired from military service in 1946 and had served 18 years at Carlisle Barracks in various positions from cook to first sergeant. Barr assisted in the relocation of the cemetery to the current site due to construction on the post.
In 1983, Barr requested special permission to be buried at the Indian Cemetery before his death in May 1983, and it was approved in July 1983 by the Department of the Army Mortuary Affairs. This burial is the last at the cemetery which now holds 228 burial sites.
HOW THEY DIED: Barr died on Aug. 23, 1984.
GRAVESITE: Indian Cemetery on the Carlisle Barracks.
Graves in the Valley: The Babes in the Woods mystery
Three Babes in the Woods
HISTORY: The Babes in the Woods murders took place near Pine Grove Furnace on Nov. 24, 1934. The bodies of Norma Sedgwick, 12, Dewilla Noakes, 10, and Cordelia Noakes, 8, were found under a blanket in the woods along Centerville Road.
Investigators believed the three girls were suffocated by Elmo Noakes (father of Dewilla and Cordelia, and stepfather of Norma). The following day Elmo continued his killing spree by killing his niece Winifred Pierce and then himself with a .22 rifle. Their bodies were found at a station on the Hollidaysburg Branch of the Pennsylvania Railroad in Blair County about the same time the bodies of the three girls were spotted in the woods in Cumberland County.
HOW THEY DIED: A preliminary autopsy on Nov. 24, 1934, revealed no apparent cause of death. Later it was determined the girls died from either strangulation or suffocation and that the murder weapon may have been a soft cloth, a pillow or a blanket. Investigators believe they were suffocated by Elmo Noakes and their bodies placed in the woods along Centerville Road. Another theory says the girls died from inhaling exhaust fumes in the car.
A publication of the Noakes family history states that Winifred Pierce died at the age of 18 and that “Elmo J. Noakes and his children died in an auto accident.”
GRAVESITE: Westminster Cemetery, 1159 Newville Road, Carlisle.
Graves in the Valley: The man behind Bosler Hall
James Williamson Bosler
THE HISTORY: James Williamson Bosler was born: April 4, 1833, to Abraham and Eliza Herman Bosler in Silver Spring, Cumberland County.
According to archives.dickinson.edu, Bosler attended Dickinson College as a member of the class of 1854 but did not finish his degree. Bosler moved west and taught school in Columbiana County, Ohio, where he also built his first store. After moving to Iowa, the businessman eventually started a real estate company and a bank before building his fortune in the cattle market.
Bosler returned to Carlisle in 1866 and married Helen Beltzhoover of Boiling Springs. They had four children and were continuous supporters of Dickinson College.
According to archives.dickinson.edu, Bosler pledged $10,000 to the college and after his death in 1883, Helen Bosler donated nearly seven times that amount to build a new hall to house a library, insisting that only the finest, most durable materials be used in the construction.
The James W. Bosler Memorial Hall was completed in 1886, and housed the college’s library until 1967. Today, Bosler Hall is home to the modern language departments. The Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle is named after James W. Bosler’s brother, J. Herman Bosler.
HOW THEY DIED: Bosler died on Dec. 17, 1883.
GRAVESITE: Buried in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle, Cumberland County.
Graves in the Valley: Lucy Pretty Eagle and the Carlisle Indian School
Lucy Prettyeagle
THE HISTORY: Take the Tail “Lucy Pretty Eagle” was among the first of almost 10,600 boys and girls sent to the Carlisle Indian School to take part in a social experiment to assimilate Native American children into the mainstream culture by removing them from tribal influences.
After only one winter at the school, she died. “Take the Tail’s time at the boarding school made her more vulnerable to disease for many reasons, including depression brought on by homesickness,” Carlisle Indian School biographer Barbara Landis said in her essay “Putting Lucy Pretty Eagle to Rest.” “Lucy’s health declined in part because of radical changes forced on her.”
Lucy Pretty Eagle was the daughter of Pretty Eagle and from the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. At the age of 10, she arrived at the Carlisle Indian School on Nov. 14, 1883. Lucy was one of 190 Native American children to be buried in the Carlisle Indian School cemetery.
Rumors circulated that the building that was her dormitory is haunted by her spirit. According to a Sentinel article by Joseph Cress in 2014, Landis is quick to point out that researchers proved the Coren Apartment building was never used as a girls’ dormitory but rather as a quarters for teachers. Many of the ghost stories related to Lucy hinge on her being a resident of that building during the Indian School years.
Pretty Eagle is one of the Rosebud Sioux, a South Dakota tribe that made a push to have the remains of 10 tribe members returned to their native land to be reburied after appropriate native prayers and services. In May, the U.S. Army promised to pay to move and re-bury the remains of at least 10 Native American children who died more than a century ago at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.
HOW THEY DIED: Lucy Pretty Eagle died May 9, 1884, and her cause of death is unknown.
GRAVESITE: Carlisle Indian School Cemetery.
Graves in the Valley: University of Pittsburgh's founding father
Hugh Henry Brackenridge
THE HISTORY: At just 5 years old in 1753, Hugh Henry Brackenridge and his family emigrated from Scotland and settled on a small farm in York County. At the age of 15, Brackenridge taught at a frontier school and subsequently enrolled at Princeton University.
According to post-gazette.com, Brackenridge would later become the legislative father of Allegheny County. He founded the Pittsburgh Academy, now the University of Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Gazette newspaper, still operating today as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Brackenridge then went on to write novels about the Revolutionary War and even served as a chaplain in Gen. George Washington’s army in New Jersey, before becoming a lawyer.
He eventually was appointed to a lifetime seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
HOW THEY DIED: Brackenridge died on June 25, 1816, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
GRAVESITE: Old Graveyard, South Bedford and East South streets in Carlisle. He had moved to Carlisle shortly after his Supreme Court appointment.
Graves in the Valley: Teacher turned Union colonel
Col. Henry Zinn
THE HISTORY: Col. Henry Zinn was a Civil War Union Army officer born in Dover Township, York County, Dec. 11, 1834. He was a school teacher prior to the Civil War.
According to findagrave.com, Zinn offered his services to the Union efforts and was quickly promoted. He was promoted to commander of his company on June 28, 1861. By 1862, he was promoted to colonel and commander of a regiment, a regiment he led in the Battle of Antietam, Md., where his unit lost 178 men, and the Battle of Fredericksburg, Va.
HOW THEY DIED: During a futile assault on Confederate positions at Marye’s Heights in the Battle of Fredericksburg, Zinn was attempting to rally his men in the assault when he was shot down and killed.
GRAVESITE: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs Road and York Road, Monroe Township
Graves in the Valley: The earliest marked grave in Cumberland County
Janet Thomson
THE HISTORY: Janet Thomson was the wife of the Rev. Samuel Thomson, who was the first installed pastor of Meeting House Springs Church located two miles west of present Carlisle, and pastor of Silver Spring Church at the same time.
Thomson died Sept. 29, 1744, age 33. It is believed that her gravesite is the oldest marked grave west of the Susquehanna River. She was buried under a red sandstone slab bearing an engraving of the family coat of arms that includes a helmet, gauntlet, a deer’s head and a hunting knife.
Since 1734, the Meeting House Springs Cemetery has been the final resting place of some of the earliest families to settle the county. “It’s the beginning of our history,” Richard Tritt, a member of First Presbyterian Church on the Square in Carlisle, told The Sentinel in a story published in 2015. “They were the first wave of settlers.”
HOW THEY DIED: There is no known cause for Thomson’s death.
GRAVESITE: Meeting House Springs Cemetery, North Middleton Township
Graves in the Valley: The Edison of Cumberland Valley
Daniel Drawbaugh
THE HISTORY: Daniel Drawbaugh was born on July 14, 1827, in Cumberland County at Eberyley’s Mill.
According to explorepahistory.com, Drawbaugh was a purported inventor of the telephone for which he sought a patent in 1880. He claimed to have invented the telephone by using a teacup as a transmitter as early as 1867, but he had been too poor to patent it then. His claims were contested by Bell Telephone Co., which won a Supreme Court decision in 1888.
Drawbaugh also invented many appliances, such as pneumatic tools, hydraulic rams, folding lunch boxes and coin separators, and it was said he invented a wireless phone that could be used 4 miles away. An historical marker sits at Eberly’s Mill in New Cumberland documenting Drawbaugh’s contributions.
HOW THEY DIED: Drawbaugh died of a heart attack on Nov. 3, 1911, in his laboratory while working on a wireless burglar alarm.
GRAVESITE: Saint Johns Cemetery, 4605 E. Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg.
Graves in the Valley: City he never visited named for soldier
Maj. Alexander Parker
THE HISTORY: Alexander Parker was born in Cumberland County in 1753 and had a long and active career in the Pennsylvania Line during the Revolutionary War. There he fought under Gen. George Washington in the Battle of Monmouth.
According to findagrave.com, Parker purchased 1,350 acres of land in Virginia (now West Virginia) after the war for $50. He never settled on the land before his death and a large portion of the land was taken from his daughter Mary by John Stokley. In 1810, a successful counter-suit put the land back in possession of the Parkers. On Dec. 11, 1810, a new town was laid out and called Parkersburg in honor of Alexander Parker. Parkersburg is now the third largest city in West Virginia, and a city Parker never set foot in.
HOW THEY DIED: Parker died in Carlisle in March 1, 1791, after a short illness.
GRAVESITE: Meetinghouse Springs Cemetery in North Middleton Township
Graves in the Valley: Perry County man makes mark as judge
Politician and judge
THE HISTORY: John Bannister Gibson was a Pennsylvania attorney, politician in the state Legislature and judge, including on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Gibson was born on Nov. 8, 1780, at what is now Gibson’s Mill, in the Shearman’s Valley of Perry County. Gibson entered Dickinson Grammar School in Carlisle in 1795, and joined the college proper with the class of 1798.
Before he graduated, however, he left to study law under Judge Thomas Duncan in Carlisle and was admitted to the Bar of Cumberland County on March 8, 1803.
On June 27, 1816, Gibson became associate justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Ten years later, the court was expanded to five justices, and in 1827, Gibson was chosen as chief justice of Pennsylvania.
President Andrew Jackson had signaled his intent to name him to the U.S. Supreme Court, but politics intervened and another was named.
Gibson also served as a member of the board of trustees of Dickinson College between 1816 and 1829.
HOW THEY DIED: Gibson died on May 3, 1853, in Philadelphia.
THE GRAVESITE: Old Carlisle Cemetery, South Bedford and East South streets in Carlisle
Graves in the Valley: The unknown soldier in Holly
Unknown Confederate Soldier
THE HISTORY: Mount Holly Springs witnessed more than 40,000 Confederate and Union troops pass through the gap on their way to Gettysburg in 1863. According to the Holly Inn’s website, “A skirmish ensued in front of the Holly Inn and a member of General Richard Ewell’s 2nd Corps was injured in June 1863.
He was left at the Holly Inn to be cared for. His condition deteriorated steadily and he died several days later.”
The soldier was unidentified and there is no information regarding his identity. He was buried in the borough cemetery. To this day families of buried unknown soldiers come to search for clues on whether this brave soldier is a loved one.
HOW THEY DIED: The soldier died at the Holly Inn a few days after a skirmish between Confederate and Union troops ensued in front of the Inn.
GRAVESITE: Mount Holly Springs Cemetery, McLand Drive, Mount Holly Springs
Graves in the Valley: Dickinson grad turned judge
Frederick Watts
HISTORY: Frederick Watts born in Carlisle in 1801, becoming a prominent lawyer and member of the first class to graduate from Dickinson College.
According to the Dickinson College Archives online, Watts was influential in the redevelopment of the Cumberland County Railroad, becoming its president in 1841. He served as a member of the Dickinson College Board of Trustees from 1828 to 1833 and from 1841 to 1844; he was appointed president judge of Pennsylvania’s Ninth Judicial District Court in 1849; and he organized the Carlisle Gas & Water Co. in 1854.
In 1851, he became a founder and the first president of the Pennsylvania State Agricultural Society. He assisted in legislation to establish and subsequently became the first head of Board of Trustees of a “Farmers’ High School,” to provide a collegiate but realistic education for sons of farmers to learn their family trade.
The agricultural college eventually developed into the Pennsylvania State College. In 1871, President Grant appointed him United States Commissioner of Agriculture.
HOW THEY DIED: According to the Dickinson College Archives online, Watts retired from federal service in June 1877 and returned to Carlisle, where he died at the age of 88.
GRAVESITE: Old Graveyard, South Bedford and East South streets in Carlisle
Graves in the Valley: A general of influence in Carlisle
Gen. John Armstrong
THE HISTORY: Gen. John Armstrong in 1750 coordinated the first plot or plan for the town of Carlisle and was one of its first settlers. He was later appointed surveyor for the newly established Cumberland County.
Armstrong was instrumental in capturing Kittanning and developed a great friendship with Col. George Washington during the Battle of Fort Duquesne. Armstrong served many years in the military and was instrumental in helping to push the French from Pennsylvania.
In March 1776, according to the journals of Congress, he became a brigadier general. Within a short period of time the Pennsylvania government realized Armstrong was the one officer of the state who was capable of leading, directing and controlling the militia of the state, and he was promoted to major general.
Armstrong was a strong supporter of Washington, leading troops alongside him, and he advocated his run for presidency. Armstrong later held such positions as Carlisle school board member, and he became one of the first members of the Board of Trustees for Dickinson College.
HOW THEY DIED: Armstrong died in Carlisle, on March 9, 1795. In 1800 when Pennsylvania created a new county at Kittanning, it was named Armstrong County in his honor.
GRAVESITE: Old Graveyard, South Bedford and East South streets in Carlisle
Graves in the Valley: A pioneer in Cumberland County
Pioneer in the Valley
THE HISTORY: James Weakley and his wife Jane came to this country from Devonshire, England, between the years of 1725 and 1730. According to USGenWeb Archives, they built a log house about one mile north of Yellow Breeches Creek, near the present site of Barnitz Mill, in West Pennsboro Township.
The Weakleys were pioneers in the early days of western Cumberland County, eventually building three mills in the area. Records in Harrisburg show that the Weakleys patented thousands of acres of land. According Frances Weakley’s “The Weakley Family in America,” this strip of land extended from Mount Holly Springs to the Old Stone Tavern, about seven miles long and three miles wide.
James Weakley built the three mills in a mill complex at Barnitz, where he first built a fulling mill and later added a grist mill and saw mill. The mills stayed in the Weakley family for several generations and the mills were known by the Weakley name.
In 1864, the group of mills took on the name of the next family to own them — the Barnitz family, who operated the mill until 1957 when it closed. The mill is still standing and is known as the Barnitz Mill.
HOW THEY DIED: Weakley died in 1772 at the approximate age of 68, several years after his wife. His estate was divided among his three eldest sons, including Samuel Weakley who owned the land where the Weakley Tavern was built on Walnut Bottom Road. James and Jane Weakley are buried side by side at the Meeting House Springs gravesite.
GRAVESITE: Meeting House Springs Cemetery, Meeting House Road, North Middleton Township
Graves in the Valley: A Revolutionary War heroine
Molly Pitcher
THE HISTORY: This may be the Carlisle area’s most well-known grave site.
Molly Ludwig was born Oct. 13, 1754, near Trenton, New Jersey. According to www.findagrave.com, she was sent to Carlisle at a young age to become a servant in the home of Col. William Irvine. She married William Hays in 1769, and her husband eventually enlisted in the 4th Pennsylvania Artillery in 1775. Molly joined her husband for the winters of 1777 and 1778 at his encampment at Valley Forge.
During the Revolutionary War’s battle of Monmouth, Molly carried pitchers of water to the soldiers and to help cool the artillery guns, thereby earning her nickname “Molly Pitcher.” After her husband collapsed during battle she took over the operation of his canon. When the battle was over, Gen. George Washington gave her a non-commissioned officers rank.
After the war, Molly and her husband returned to the Carlisle area to live. After William died in 1789, she married George McCauley.
HOW THEY DIED: Molly died in Carlisle on Jan. 22, 1832, at the age of 77.
THE GRAVESITE: The Old Graveyard, South Bedford and East South streets in Carlisle
Graves in the Valley: Civil War mass gravesite
500 U.S. Civil War Union Soldiers
THE HISTORY: According to the National Parks Service (nps.gov), Ashland Cemetery in Carlisle contains a Soldiers’ Lot with the remains of more than 500 Union soldiers from the Civil War. Only 35 of the soldiers are identified. The website said the government placed a granite monument at the gravesite in 1960 with an inscription that reads, “500 U.S. Soldiers of the Civil War Are Here Interred/The Others Are Known But To God.”
The soldiers died while stationed at the Carlisle Barracks, one of the oldest military posts in the nation and today home to the U.S. Army War College. During the Civil War, the barracks served as a supply depot. According to nps.gov, in 1866, the government purchased an area of land in Ashland Cemetery to bury soldiers who died while stationed at the barracks. Ashland was established in 1865, and by 1871 the government transferred remains from the barrack’s post cemetery to this lot.
Most of the remains lay in a mass grave, with a monument standing as a memorial to the soldiers’ sacrifice. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville oversees the Soldiers’ Lot. Twenty-three individual graves also sit in the lot, 19 of those identified and four unknown.
HOW THE DIED: The soldiers died while stationed at the Carlisle Barracks during the Civil War.
GRAVESITE: Ashland Cemetery, Route 74, Carlisle
Graves in the Valley: Historical society offers many sources for finding burial sites
Debbie Miller is comfortable telling people they can take information to the grave.
More than once, she had to relay directions over the phone to a visitor who got lost in a local cemetery while searching for the tombstone of a long dead relative.
Finding out where bodies are buried is just part of her job as a staff member of the Cumberland County Historical Society in Carlisle.
Requests come in most every day from descendants across Pennsylvania, the U.S. and overseas looking for the slightest clue or confirmation to add a branch to the family tree.
“If it leads them to Cumberland County, it leads them to us,” said Miller, a collection specialist tasked mostly with cataloging new acquisitions.
CCHS has a number of resources available to track down a burial location. An often-used first step is the Church and Cemetery Records Series that has information on baptisms, weddings and funerals. Reviewing this information can lead the researcher to such other sources as a will or an inventory of an estate.
Every time CCHS receives a church or cemetery record, a volunteer compiles the names from the document onto a master index kept in a digital format on a CD or in a hard copy version in a row of large ring binders on a shelf in the library reading room.
At last count, this index lists about a million entries arranged alphabetically first by family surname and then by the given name of the subject being researched, Miller said. Each entry has a notation listing the type of record available and the volume and page number where it could be found.
Cemetery records may include a map of the burial ground along with a guide a descendant could use to locate a tombstone with an inscription that could verify the birth date and date of death of a distant relative.
There are researchers who walk through cemeteries to take notes on the inscriptions listed on tombstones, Miller said. Often the notes are compiled into a book about that particular cemetery.
The book is then donated to the CCHS to serve as a genealogical resource for staff and visitors. Profiled cemeteries included the Old Graveyard along South Street in Carlisle and the Meeting House Spring Cemetery in North Middleton Township.
Township locations
Some years CCHS volunteer Bob Davidson compiled a book on Cumberland County cemeteries that list locations by township and include written directions to each burial ground, Miller said.
She added library holdings also include three collections of files organized by family surname. Staff have compiled over the years Genealogy Files that are the result of research requests made by phone, email or in person.
“It’s a good source if someone has already done a search,” Miller said. CCHS charges a fee for staff time spent in conducting research. The Genealogy Files also include any “loose material” pertaining to that family that has been donated over the years such as newspaper clippings.
The two other collections of surname files were donated to the CCHS by local genealogists Merri Lou Schaumann and the late Lenore Flower.
Another local source visitors can use is an ever-expanding collection of family history books, Miller said. She added there is also listing of obituaries organized first by year and then by family surname. Local newspapers are available on microfilm to look up an obituary once research pinpoints a date or time period.
Outside of CCHS, researchers can use such online sources as www.findagrave.com or www.ancestry.com to find information on a gravesite.
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.