The Good Old Summertime (1820): Scenic lakes at Pine Grove Furnace State Park have their origin in old iron industry

Generations of local residents have been drawn over the years to the cool water and scenic mountain backdrop of the lakes at Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cook Township.

While very different in size and scope, both bodies of water share a common history tied to the old iron industry that once flourished in that part of Cumberland County.

Local historian Andre Weltman is chair of the Friends of the Pine Grove Furnace State Park. A frequent tour guide, he wrote a history of Fuller and Laurel lakes that is posted on the tourism promotion website www.visitcumberlandvalley.com. There is also an official history on the park website maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

At 25 acres, Laurel Lake is older and much larger than Fuller Lake. It was created in 1830 to provide water power to Laurel Forge built by Ironmaster Peter Ege to increase his profits. The forge heated and hammered pig iron ingots into wrought iron bars, which sold for much higher prices because the bendable metal could be formed into many shapes.

“The forge operation ended in 1895 or early 1896, not long after the furnace stopped making pig iron,” Weltman wrote. “Unfortunately, the remnants of the forge were lost in forest fires in 1900 and 1915. The forge was located at what’s today a gravel parking lot near the bottom of the dam. Workers’ houses once lined Pine Grove Road east from there; they burned in the forest fires, too.”

After 1895, the dam that created the Laurel Forge Pond was maintained for recreation and to support a commercial ice operation that continued into the 1920s. Built of timber, stone and dirt, the dam failed three times, in 1847, 1889 and 1919, but was rebuilt each time using the same “timber crib” design, Weltman wrote. “In 1968 the old dam was finally replaced with a solid concrete structure you see today.”

Fuller Lake is the flooded remnant of the primary iron ore quarry or pit used by the Iron Works during much of the 19th century. “A 60-foot-long, 18-inch-wide plunger pump struggled to keep the deep hole in the ground empty,” Weltman wrote. “Even so, major flooding occurred several times. When ore was no longer being mined in the mid-1890s, the pit — by then 90 feet deep — was allowed to fill with water for the final time.

“The lake was named for Jackson Fuller, a final co-owner of Pine Grove Furnace when iron making stopped in 1895,” Weltman wrote. “In a real sense, he was the last ironmaster at Pine Grove Furnace through that term was not in use at the end of the 19th century.”

Fuller Lake is known today because of its association with the Legend of the Hairy Hand, an event for children that is held during the annual Fall Furnace Festival at the park.

“Don’t tell the children!” Weltman wrote. “Although industrial accidents did occur, including at least two deaths at this quarry, it’s not true that a big hairy man drowned while rescuing a slice of pumpkin pie from rapidly rising floodwaters in the pit.”

Iron making on South Mountain dates to 1764, when partners George Stevenson, Robert Thornbaugh and John Arthur built a furnace along Mountain Creek. Their enterprise, the Pine Grove Iron Works, made stoves, fireplace backs, iron kettles and possibly munitions during the Revolutionary War.

About 131 years later, in 1895, new technologies quickly put smaller producers out of business. The 17,000-acre Pine Grove Ironworks was sold in 1913 to Pennsylvania to be part of the new forest reserve system. While a portion of the land became Michaux State Forest, another part became Pine Grove Furnace State Park, a destination for fishing, boating, hiking and swimming.

In the early 1980s, about 40,000 people visited Fuller Lake each summer while another 60,000 visited Laurel Lake. Each beach was manmade, requiring 100 to 150 tons of sand to be spread out every three years, according to a past article published in The Sentinel.

Few people realize that Pine Grove once sported an amusement park between Fuller and Laurel lakes that included a carousel, bicycle races and a shooting gallery.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history.

