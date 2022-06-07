The Good Old Summertime (1806): The present-day Cumberland Ag Expo started out as Carlisle Fair

A fair was held on May 13 of that year and went for two days “for the sale of horses, cows, sheep and swine, cheap goods and merchandise.”

The historical record assumes the clerk of the local farmers market managed the Carlisle Fair until 1820 when the Cumberland County Agricultural Society was organized. This society was formalized in 1844 under the leadership of Frederick Watts, a Carlisle area judge, attorney and gentleman farmer who was instrumental in establishing the Farmers High School in Centre County or what would later become Penn State University.

In 1857, the society purchased nine acres from Robert Noble on the road leading to Sterretts Gap. Six more acres were added in 1869 along with a half-mile racetrack.

Two years later, the 16 acres were sold to C.H. Masland & Sons, which built a factory on the site. This displaced the fair, which was then held at Mount Holly Springs from 1927 to 1937 and then at Williams Grove from 1938 to 1941.

There were no fair activities during World War II but, in 1945, Carlisle Fair returned and was held on the present-day fairgrounds now used by Carlisle Events to host its car shows.

By August 1947, the third year of the postwar relaunch, the hype had reached such a level that the multiday event drew up to 50,000 spectators to activities that included a beauty contest and concerts in front of the grandstand.

The Congress of Daredevils and Hell Drivers was set to convene a session on the opening night of festivities on Aug. 18. Headlined by Zero Starr, a Hollywood stuntman, this program of vehicular mayhem promised the crowd plenty of crashes, smashes and spills.

New that year was a program of motorcycle and bicycle races where competitors used a recently reconditioned half-mile dirt track that also hosted harness races.

Beyond that, the fair featured displays of poultry, swine, cattle, horses, pigeons, home economics, fruit, flowers, grains, vegetables, household fixtures, farm machinery, hardware and automobiles.

“Prell’s Broadway Shows, traveling on 38 tractor-trailer trucks, moved in early today [Aug. 18] after a long stand in Philadelphia,” The Sentinel reported. “By mid-afternoon its huge midway was set up and ready to open this evening.” The midway featured “Sonny Boy” Campbell who was scheduled to present a nightly high diving act, in which he hurtled himself through the air from a 110-foot platform into a blazing tank of fire.

Mother Nature was unwilling to cooperate. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, heavy wind from an electrical storm damaged the scenery on the main stage before a show. That show went on, but played to a smaller crowd. Three days later, on Aug. 22, overcast skies and a heavy mist caused lower attendance in the morning into the afternoon.

That night, Carlisle High School students were scheduled to perform a 45-minute concert. Madge Anderson, the vocal music supervisor, was set to conduct the 30-voice chorus, a male quartet and a female sextet. Every afternoon and evening of the Carlisle Fair included a musical revue, “Make Mine America,” that featured three former cast members of the Zeigfeld Follies.

The Carlisle Fair continued to be held at the fairgrounds in town until 1981. Eventually, the New Carlisle Fair Association selected the Newville Fairgrounds as the site for the renamed Cumberland Ag Expo, which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

