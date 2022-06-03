The Good Old Summertime (1792): Carlisle Springs once hosted a popular health resort

Any deep dive is bound to make a splash followed by a ripple.

Throughout its history, Cumberland County has played host to a variety of getaway destinations often built around such natural features as mineral springs, inland lakes and waterways.

In many cases, transportation had an influence over how far and fast each summertime attraction progressed in a cycle that moved from pent-up demand to a popularity surge to a shift in consumer preferences and a re-purposing of the grounds.

Fairs and festivals have emerged that lend such a sense of identity and tradition that local residents plan reunions and homecomings around Summerfair and Jubilee Day.

In this series, The Sentinel will explore the origins of 12 local attractions using material drawn from past newspaper articles along with information available through the Cumberland County Historical Society and other online sources.

Day 1 - Carlisle Springs Hotel

The handbill advertised beautiful scenery along with the health benefits of drinking and bathing in the sulfur spring water.

Beyond its medicinal qualities, the resort at Carlisle Springs, located where Spring Road and Sulpher Springs Road intersect today in Middlesex Township about 5 miles north of Carlisle, offered its guests the chance to stroll over its extensive lawns, hike through the adjoining woods and dance the night away.

“For the men the hotel provided a bowling alley and there was fishing nearby,” said an article published in the summer 1995 edition of the journal Cumberland County History.

“Horses and carriages were available for jaunts into the countryside, the limestone cave in the bank of the Conodoguinet [Creek] being particularly recommended,” the article reads.

The story of this destination began in 1792 after William Ramsey acquired land in Middlesex Township that included mildly sulfurous springs. Over the decades that followed there was a growing acceptance in medical and social circles of the health benefits of spas.

In 1830, Ramsey capitalized on this trend by constructing a two-story frame building along an old Indian trail that eventually became a road running between New Bloomfield and Carlisle. The inn was used as a boarding house for visitors. Ramsey also installed a stone basin to collect the water flowing from the spring.

As his product became popular, Ramsey bottled the water for shipment elsewhere. He leased the hotel operation to two neighbors. When Ramsey died in 1832, the 21 acres that included the spring were sold off to David Cornman, a local landowner.

Twenty years later, Anson Norton and Morris Owen of New York purchased the 21 acres from Corman and in 1853-1854 built a larger and more luxurious hotel than the original structure. The building could accommodate 200 guests on four floors topped with a cupola surrounded by balconies and porticos.

Handbills circulating its virtues drew in guests from as far away as Baltimore and Philadelphia. A village was developed around the resort to include a schoolhouse, post office, general store and a church shared by Reformed and Lutheran congregations.

“Some of the guests brought their own horses and carriages, but most came by train … via Harrisburg, and were conveyed to the Springs in time for afternoon tea,” the journal article reads. “Board was $1.75 a day or 10 dollars a week, but only nine if one stayed longer than four weeks. Children and servants might be charged half the regular rates. The hotel was staffed with ‘attentive and obliging’ black servants.” No hotel register exists today to identify the guests.

“The Civil War was a blow from which the Carlisle Springs hotel did not recover,” the journal article reads. “Many of the summer guests in the 1850s had come from the southern states; but after the outbreak of war in 1861, they no longer came north, while the number of visitors from Philadelphia and Baltimore fell off as well.

“As the Confederate army approached Pennsylvania in the summer of 1863 some farmers in York, Cumberland and Adam counties moved their horses and herds through Carlisle Springs to the safety of Perry and Juniata counties,” the article reads. “Those who stayed … labeled the fleeing farmers derisively as ‘skeddadlers.’ … On June 28, 1863, a party of some 20 rebel cavalrymen rode into Carlisle Springs on a reconnoitre. They seized no property and did no harm.”

After the war, Carlisle Springs lost its customary summer patronage. Springs and spas began to lose their appeal. In 1867, the hotel burned down allegedly by an arsonist. The building was then replaced by a smaller structure that was not identified on an 1872 map as a hotel.

“In 1879 the property was sold to Willis W. Gutschall, who tore the building down and erected a stone farmhouse on the site,” the article reads. “Nothing now remains above ground to show where the hotels stood. The sulphur spring is still visible and accessible from a land off the main road, but the iron spring has been lost to sight.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

