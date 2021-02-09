The day Marty Schottenheimer called the 'Schotts' and brought Redskins training camp back to Carlisle

Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.
Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through Bob Moore, former Kansas City Chiefs publicist. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice on Jan. 30.
Schottenheimer was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.
His stint with the Redskins started — and ended — in 2001 when he spurred the return of the team to training camp at Dickinson College in Carlisle after a run of camps in Ashburn, Virginia. That squad featured veteran quarterback Jeff George and young star linebacker LaVar Arrington.
The Redskins moved their training camp in 1995 to Frostburg, Maryland, for five years before switching to the team's own facility in Ashburn, Virginia.
Schottenheimer said he made the return to Carlisle for camp in 2001 as a way to focus and honor tradition and winning ways for the storied NFL team that had slumped to an 8-8 record in 2000.
Isolation and focus are what Schottenheimer said he sought in Carlisle. That and tradition. The Redskins won three Super Bowls while training in Carlisle from 1963 until 1994. While Darrell Green was the only current player in 2001 to have trained at Dickinson, Schottenheimer said then that the history still mattered.
"I have always been a big believer in tradition in pro football," he said. "I don't think you can minimize the importance of it. This organization has a great tradition. The championships they have won had a start here at Dickinson."
Schottenheimer ran a strict camp in Carlisle, stressing tougher practices and curfews that included alarms on the dorm doors at night. "Our priority is to find a way to get this football team ready for the upcoming season," Schottenheimer said in a July 29, 2001 press conference at Dickinson's Schlechter Auditorium. "Our schedule has been made with that in mind."
But the old-school approach resulted in another 8-8 record in 2001, and Redskins owner Dan Snyder brought in Steve Spurrier as his new head coach in 2002.
The Redskins signed a five-year contract with Dickinson in 2001, but the deal had a buyout clause. When Spurrier replaced Schottenheimer, he held one final camp in Carlisle in 2002 before moving training camp back to Redskins Park in Ashburn, Virginia.
Schottenheimer's overall success in the NFL was rooted in “Martyball,” a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense. He hated the then-Oakland Raiders and loved the mantra, “One play at a time,” which he’d holler at his players in the pre-kickoff huddle.
Winning in the regular season was never a problem. Schottenheimer’s teams won 10 or more games 11 times, including a glistening 14-2 record with the Chargers in 2006 that earned them the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
It’s what happened in January that haunted Schottenheimer, who was just 5-13 in the postseason.