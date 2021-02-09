The day Marty Schottenheimer called the 'Schotts' and brought Redskins training camp back to Carlisle

Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.

Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through Bob Moore, former Kansas City Chiefs publicist. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice on Jan. 30.

Schottenheimer was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

His stint with the Redskins started — and ended — in 2001 when he spurred the return of the team to training camp at Dickinson College in Carlisle after a run of camps in Ashburn, Virginia. That squad featured veteran quarterback Jeff George and young star linebacker LaVar Arrington.

The Redskins moved their training camp in 1995 to Frostburg, Maryland, for five years before switching to the team's own facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

Schottenheimer said he made the return to Carlisle for camp in 2001 as a way to focus and honor tradition and winning ways for the storied NFL team that had slumped to an 8-8 record in 2000.

